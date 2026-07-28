Drug tests for all Cebu City PUV drivers eyed

Cebu City jeepneys | CDN File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival said he will explore the possibility of requiring all public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers to undergo drug testing, including those who are not yet due for driver’s license renewal, amid growing concerns over illegal drug use among transport workers.

He said he will meet with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) this week to discuss the proposal.

The initiative comes after law enforcement linked several public transport drivers to illegal drug use, sparking public concern over reckless driving tied to substance abuse.

READ: PRO-7: 170 drug-related, 92 wanted person arrests in a week

Archival noted that the city government aims to determine if it has the legal authority to mandate additional drug testing beyond existing LTO requirements.

Drug test for PUJ drivers

Archival said his meeting with the LTO will focus on whether authorities can require drug tests for drivers whose licenses remain valid and who are not yet scheduled for renewal.

READ: ‘No second chance’: LTO, LTFRB eye sanctions vs drug-positive drivers in Cebu terminals

Drivers currently undergo drug testing as part of the driver’s license application or renewal process under existing regulations.

The mayor, however, wants to determine whether local authorities can subject active PUV drivers to additional testing before their next renewal.

READ: 9 drivers test positive in surprise drug test at Cebu bus terminals

“Naa ko’y schedule karon nga makig-meeting ko sa LTO regarding ani,” he said. (I have a scheduled meeting with the LTO regarding this.)

He said the city also wants to clarify who would shoulder the cost should such a program move forward.

“Ang akong punto diha, pwede ba nato makuhaan og drug test ang mga drivers nga wala pa’y renewal?… Preliminaryo pa among istorya sa LTO nga kinsa man gasto,” Archival said.

(My point is whether we can require drug tests for drivers whose licenses are not yet due for renewal… We also need to discuss with the LTO who will shoulder the cost.)

Archival said Cebu City may consider allocating funds for the program, but officials must first establish a workable mechanism that complies with existing regulations.

Logistical challenges

The mayor acknowledged that implementing mandatory drug testing presents logistical challenges because many public utility drivers operating within Cebu City come from neighboring local government units.

“Take note, ang mga drivers nga mosulod sa ato, it’s not only drivers nga naa sa syudad. Drivers ni sa ubang mga areas nga mosulod diri sa ato,” he said. (Take note, the drivers operating here are not only from Cebu City. Many come from other areas and enter the city to transport passengers.)

Because of this, Archival said the city must coordinate closely with the LTO before adopting any policy.

He expects the meeting to clarify possible guidelines and implementation procedures.

“Within this week, mahibaw-an na ninyo unsa’y mogawas sa meeting namo sa LTO,” he said. (Within this week, you will know what comes out of our meeting with the LTO.)

Public safety concerns

Archival raised the proposal after reports surfaced that some illegal drug users allegedly include public transport drivers.

He noted concerns from commuters who have questioned why some drivers operate vehicles recklessly or at excessive speed.

The mayor said the city cannot ignore those public safety concerns, particularly if illegal drugs impair drivers responsible for carrying passengers daily.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the city cannot unilaterally impose such a requirement without consulting the national agency that regulates driver’s licenses.

Appeal to drivers

While awaiting the outcome of discussions with the LTO, Archival urged drivers to avoid using illegal drugs, even if some believe these substances help them stay awake during long hours on the road.

“Naa’y uban ninyo nga mo-take ani para mutaas ang inyong resistensya, especially sa gabii. Kay ingon sila kung mo-take kuno ka ani, dili gyud ka katulgon,” he said.

(Some of you take these drugs because you think they increase your endurance, especially at night. They say taking them keeps them from falling asleep.)

The mayor warned that drug use endangers not only drivers themselves but also their passengers and other road users.

“Ayaw ni because not only makadaot ni sa inyong lawas, makadaot ni sa ubang tawo, especially sa inyong mga pasahero,” he said.

(Do not do this because it harms not only your health but also other people, especially your passengers.)

Anti-drug campaign

Archival discussed the proposal as the city intensified its anti-illegal drugs campaign.

He earlier announced closer coordination among the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to prevent illegal drugs from reaching communities.

The mayor also backed the immediate destruction of confiscated illegal drugs once courts retain the necessary samples for evidence, saying authorities should eliminate opportunities for seized narcotics to re-enter circulation.

On Tuesday, the PDEA destroyed P67.67 million worth of illegal drugs in Cebu City, including 99.45 kilograms of shabu, marking the agency’s largest drug destruction in the province since 2017 in terms of both quantity and value.

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