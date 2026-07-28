Marcos’ 5th Sona: Netizens weigh in on President’s speech

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) drew mixed reactions from netizens, with some welcoming his focus on long-term government programs and others questioning the administration’s accomplishments and the impact of its policies.

Marcos delivered his fifth Sona on Monday, July 27. It lasted one hour and 25 minutes. He discussed his administration’s programs and priorities on the economy, education, agriculture, energy, healthcare, infrastructure, and other national concerns.

Following the address, CDN Digital’s Siloy asked netizens: “What are your thoughts on President Marcos Jr.’s fifth SONA?”

Some respondents viewed the speech positively, particularly its focus on programs that they said could deliver long-term results.

READ: Sona 2026: President Marcos’ key quotes and highlights

“Good to hear plans na may potential long-term impact instead na pang-headline lang.”

(Good to hear plans that have potential long-term impact, not those meant only to make headlines.)

Another netizen said the Sona reinforced the importance of keeping public service at the center of governance.

“This Sona feels like a reminder na serbisyo (that service) should always remain the main agenda.”

Solutions lauded

Others credited Marcos for highlighting government programs and maintaining what they described as a practical and solutions-oriented approach.

“Pres. Marcos deserves credit for putting practical government programs on the national stage.”

“May confidence yung delivery ni Marcos pero mas importante may programs siyang binabanggit.”

(He delivers with confidence but what is more important is that he speaks of porgrams.)

Some also welcomed the administration’s emphasis on infrastructure and agriculture, while stressing the need for projects to produce tangible benefits.

READ: Sona sa Katawhan: Cebu groups press for higher wages, lower prices, accountability

“Yung infrastructure push okay sa akin basta bawat project may actual benefit sa communities.”

(The push for infrastructure is good for me as long as each project actually benefits communities.)

“Agriculture deserves this attention from the government.”

Another respondent said Marcos’ focus on long-term projects was a positive sign.

“Marcos focusing on long-term projects shows na hindi lang quick wins ang habol (that he is not just after quick wins).”

The President’s efforts to pursue development beyond Metro Manila also received praise.

“PBBM highlighting development outside Metro Manila is a big plus para sa akin (for me).”

Another netizen said the administration’s continued focus on its national agenda was something they appreciated despite the controversies surrounding it.

“PBBM keeping the national agenda moving despite controversies is something I can respect.”

Others question accomplishments

Not all reactions were favorable, however.

Some netizens questioned whether the programs and plans outlined in the SONA would translate into concrete improvements, while others expressed broader dissatisfaction with the administration.

“Kahit ilang Sona pa yan. Wala pa rin magbabago diyan.”

(No matter how many Sonas he delivers.)

“Puro pambubudol lang.”

(It is all deception.)

“Where are the accomplishments? What are the concrete plans to elevate the country? What is the state of our nation under this current administration?”

One commenter also criticized several claims and programs discussed in the speech, citing what they described as gaps between government pronouncements and the public’s experience.

“Daghan botbot kay sa tinuod! BRT sa Cebu functional na kuno? Fory percent discount enjoyed now senior citizens, etc. Free na kuno sa tanan ang terminal fee sa Cebu Port. 20 kilo sa bugas naa na sa Mercado. Etc. etc. etc.”

(There were more lise that truths. Cebu’s Bus Rapid is now functional?)

Meanwhile, some respondents opted not to engage with the speech itself, saying they were more interested in the public’s reactions.

“Yakity yak of non-sense, I suppose. Did not care to watch, as the feedback would seem more interesting.”

Space proposal draws jokes

The President’s mention of the country’s plans involving space technology also became a source of humor among some netizens.

“I love Bong-Bong’s plan of sending a rocket into space. Para adto na ta mopuyo sa space, maypa didto kay dili magbaha kay mahulog ra sa Earth ang tubig haha.”

(So that we will live in space, where it is better because there would be no flooding there and floodwaters would just fall toward the earth.)

Another commenter followed with a joke about the possible sound of the rocket.

“Okay ang rocket pero unsa kahay tingog ana? Di ba kaha, KWE KWE KWE KWE… ehehehehe.”

(A rocket is good but how would it sound?)

The reactions reflect the range of public responses to Marcos’ fifth Sona, from support for his administration’s long-term plans and development agenda to skepticism over his government’s accomplishments and the implementation of its promises.

What about you, Ka-Siloys? What are your thoughts on President Marcos Jr.’s fifth Sona?

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