Not on the Uplift beneficiary list? Here’s how to verify your eligibility

Nationwide payouts of the Uplift Program assistance officially began on July 20, 2026. Photo courtesy of DSWD-7 / Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) advised residents who were not included in the government’s Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (Uplift) beneficiary list to first verify whether they are listed in the Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS).

This comes after some residents questioned why they were left out of the list, particularly those expecting to qualify under the program’s second beneficiary group.

DSWD-7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said personnel from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and local government units are stationed at payout sites to help residents check their CBMS records.

READ: Who qualifies for the ₱2,000 Uplift assistance?

She explained that the CBMS is used to identify beneficiaries under the Uplift program’s second category, which covers poor and near-poor households.

“Katong mga nireklamo nga wala sa lista, masulat sa LGU aron ma-check unsay rason og nganong wala siya sa CBMS,” Lucero said during a news forum on Tuesday, July 28.

(For those who complained about not being on the list, the LGU will record their names so officials can determine why they were not included in the CBMS.)

Lucero added that residents who registered for the CBMS but were not included in the beneficiary list may not have met the qualifications for poor and near-poor households.

READ: 102K to receive cash aid via Uplift program in Central Visayas

The DSWD advised residents with questions about their eligibility to coordinate with their Community Engagement Coordinators and field staff for verification, payout schedules, documentary requirements, and distribution venues.

Three beneficiary groups

The Uplift program covers three beneficiary groups, aiming to help cushion the impact of inflation for poor, near-poor, and low-income households.

The first group covers beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and the Walang Gutom Program.

Recipients under this category receive a one-time additional ₱2,000 since they already receive regular government assistance.

READ: DSWD to roll out P2,000 in Uplift assistance

Lucero said around 135,000 4Ps beneficiaries across Central Visayas have already received the one-time top-up through their cash cards or digital wallets.

Meanwhile, 23,206 Walang Gutom beneficiaries in the region are set to receive the same one-time assistance during the distribution of their monthly food packs.

The beneficiaries include 19,579 residents from Cebu and 3,627 from Bohol.

Lucero said DSWD-7 has completed around nine percent of the payout for Walang Gutom beneficiaries as of this week and expects the distribution to be completed by mid-August.

“Para sa tanan nga naa sa lista nga napahibalo na kabahin ni ini, magpaabot lang sila sa schedule kay na-plot na na sa DSWD,” Lucero said.

(Those included in the beneficiary list should wait for their scheduled payout, which has already been prepared by the DSWD.)

READ: Another ‘ayuda’: P12,000 each for 7.5M families, says Marcos

Six months of assistance

The second beneficiary group consists of poor and near-poor households identified through the 2024 CBMS using data from the PSA.

Qualified households under this category will receive ₱2,000 every month for six months, covering July to December 2026.

DSWD-7 is targeting more than 152,000 beneficiaries across Central Visayas under the second group.

Lucero said 12,652 beneficiaries, or about eight percent of the target, have already received the assistance.

The third group covers low-income households identified through the CBMS and cross-matched with records from the Social Security System (SSS).

Eligible beneficiaries must be employed, have an SSS Monthly Salary Credit of ₱20,000 or below, and have paid at least one SSS contribution in 2025 or 2026.

They must also have an enrolled SSS disbursement account as of April 30, 2026.

Qualified households under the third group will receive ₱2,000 every month for six months through automatic deposits to their enrolled SSS disbursement accounts from July to December 2026.

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