Filipino baseball phenom Aiden Lazaro joins elite IMG Academy

Aiden Lazaro. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — National junior team standout and Ateneo Junior High School baseball phenom Aiden Lazaro has taken a significant step toward his dream of playing in Major League Baseball after joining the prestigious IMG Academy’s long-term baseball development program.

Based in Bradenton, Florida, IMG Academy is one of the world’s premier sports training institutions, producing elite athletes across multiple sports. Its alumni include MLB players James Wood and Chris Perez, 2026 sixth overall MLB Draft pick Zion Rose, and tennis legends Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Andre Agassi, and Maria Sharapova.

Lazaro’s journey mirrors that of Filipino tennis star Alex Eala, who also pursued elite international training at 13. His selection reflects IMG Academy’s confidence in his potential after years of consistent success in local and international competitions.

Accompanied by his mother, Shelly, the 13-year-old recently completed the first phase of his training at IMG’s 600-acre campus under former Major League players, professional coaches, and scouts. He also began working with the academy’s Performance and Sports Science Center, which oversees his strength and conditioning, nutrition, recovery, and mental performance.

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“I’m excited to immerse myself in a new training environment and learn from everyone at IMG Academy who helped develop some of the top athletes and professional players. I look forward to bringing home everything I gain from this so I could contribute more to my teams in the Philippines,” Lazaro said.

A PH first

Lazaro is believed to be the first homegrown Filipino baseball player admitted to IMG Academy’s baseball program, marking a milestone for Philippine baseball.

A member of Ateneo’s baseball program since kindergarten, Lazaro became the youngest player to suit up for the school’s UAAP Juniors team as a Grade 7 student. He also won a gold medal with the National Capital Region at the 2025 Palarong Pambansa and earned the Most RBIs award while representing the Philippine U-12 National Team at the 2024 Asian Baseball Championship in Japan.

Lazaro will continue representing Ateneo and the Philippines while following a hybrid training program with IMG Academy, traveling to Florida during school breaks and receiving online coaching throughout the year as he pursues his dream of reaching the MLB.

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