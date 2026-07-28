SM Beauty’s ‘So Much Color’ event returns to Cebu with ‘Beauty Arcade’

The Queen City of the South just got a whole lot more vibrant. Following its successful debut in the city last year, SM Beauty’s signature event So Much Color returned to Cebu for the second time, bringing this year’s interactive theme, “Beauty Arcade,” to life on July 25, 2026, at the SM City Cebu Northwing Atrium.

Shoppers looking to visit the interactive event can drop by the SM City Cebu Northwing Atrium through July 31, 2026, or catch the activation on its second leg at the SM Seaside City Cebu Mountain Wing Atrium from August 5 to August 9, 2026.

Transforming the Northwing Atrium into a lively playground where nostalgic arcade games meet trendsetting cosmetics, the event invited “beauty gamers” to play, experiment, and unlock new levels of self-expression.

Local perks and beauty discoveries

For local beauty enthusiasts, the event brings viral brands, expert-led demonstrations, and exclusive deals directly to Cebu, eliminating the need to order online or travel to Manila for regional releases. Visitors can earn rewards through quest cards, try their luck at claw machines, snap photos, and get custom product engraving on their haul.

From enticing Buy 1 Take 1 deals and special discounts to delightful freebies, every corner of SM Beauty’s arcade offers something to explore. | Photo by Irene Comision, CDN Digital BrandRoom Correspondent

Beyond the retail deals, which include up to 50% off and Buy 1 Take 1 offers for International Lipstick Day, the event provided practical insights for everyday beauty routines. While creators like Honey Delica shared their go-to brands and personal beauty tips, local makeup artists and brand representatives hosted live tutorials covering 5-minute glam, humidity-friendly makeup, and proper lip care.

Actress and model Max Collins joined the gathering as a brand ambassador, sharing relatable insights on maintaining confidence and self-care amidst a busy schedule.

Actress and model Max Collins graced the event, sharing valuable beauty and makeup insights with the attendees. | Photo by Irene Comision, CDN Digital BrandRoom Correspondent

“Be hot, feel hot. Even if you don’t feel like it, it’s all a mindset. If you need a little bit of lipstick or a pop of blush to make you feel better, you go buy that, you do it for yourself,” Collins shared on stage. “Never forget to take care of yourself, because if you don’t, you won’t be able to give your best to others.”

Redefining retail through play

The “Beauty Arcade” setup highlights a shifting trend in Cebuano retail: making cosmetics less intimidating and more interactive. By framing makeup discovery as a game, the event encourages shoppers of all experience levels to explore new looks without pressure.

“At SM Beauty, we believe beauty should never feel intimidated. It should be fun, playful, and something that brings out your confidence,” said Retty Contreras, SM Beauty Senior Marketing Manager. “Just like your favorite arcade games, beauty is all about exploring, trying something new, unlocking levels, and finding what makes you feel your best.”

Content creator, Honey Delica shared their go-to brands and personal beauty tips during the SM Beauty Beauty Arcade. | Photo by Irene Comision, CDN Digital BrandRoom Correspondent

The event also expands the local market’s access to emerging beauty lines, bringing together established global names and rising domestic brands.

“We are so proud of the incredible selection of brands that have come together to make this event possible,” said Cheska Sarte, SM Beauty Senior Category Manager for Cosmetics. “Because of these strong partnerships, we’re able to bring the latest innovations, viral beauty finds, and exciting experiences closer to our Cebuano customers.”

Plan your visit!

Photo by Irene Comision, CDN Digital BrandRoom Correspondent

Shoppers looking to visit the interactive event can drop by the SM City Cebu Northwing Atrium through July 31, 2026, or catch the activation on its second leg at the SM Seaside City Cebu Mountain Wing Atrium from August 5 to August 9, 2026.

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