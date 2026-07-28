PBA Governors’ Cup Finals, away for 7 years, could return to Cebu

A highlight of the Rain or Shine and Ginebra PBA Governor’s Cup game. | PBA photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) could soon make its long-awaited return to Cebu, with league commissioner Willie Marcial revealing plans to stage games, and possibly even the Governors’ Cup Finals, at the newly opened SM Seaside Cebu Arena.

Marcial, who attended the arena’s inauguration earlier this month, was impressed by the ₱7-billion world-class facility owned by SM Prime Holdings.

“Sobrang laki at sobrang ganda,” Marcial said, noting that the venue is even larger than the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The seven-story arena has a seating capacity of 16,000, expandable to 25,000 for major events. It also features 30 corporate and VIP suites, spacious parking facilities, modern locker rooms, large dugout areas, and a dedicated practice court.

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“Tsaka malalaki yung dugout and locker area. At may practice court siya,” Marcial said, adding that the venue is well-suited not only for PBA games but also for international competitions that may be hosted by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Joining Marcial during the inauguration were SM Prime Holdings Executive Committee Chairman Hans Sy, SBP Executive Director Erika Dy, and PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio.

After 7 years

If the plan pushes through, it will mark the PBA’s first official regular season game in Cebu since Nov. 9, 2019, when the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters defeated the San Miguel Beermen, 91-85, at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City. Before that, the league last played in Cebu City on Nov. 17, 2013, at the Cebu Coliseum, where Talk ‘N Text faced Meralco.

Marcial said the league is targeting to hold games at the Cebu Arena as early as the Finals of the season-ending Governors’ Cup. If the schedule does not materialize, the PBA is expected to bring games to the venue in Season 51.

“Balak talaga nating maglaro dun. Tingnan natin kung kakayanin sa finals. Kung hindi naman, puwedeng next season na,” Marcial concluded.

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