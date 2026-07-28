Manager explains pickleball courts in Cebu City Sports Center

The Cebu City Sports Center oval. Cebu Daily News Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) manager Ildebrando Velasquez explained the construction of new pickleball courts beside the facility’s controversial rubberized track oval, saying the project was a low-cost initiative meant to maximize available space and generate additional revenue for the city’s premier sports facility.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Velasquez said the courts were built using only minimal resources, primarily paint and labor from CCSC’s maintenance personnel. He stressed that the project was intended to provide another recreational facility despite the growing public criticism over the Cebu City government’s failure to repair the deteriorating oval, which is used daily by thousands of runners and joggers.

“Amo lang na gisuwayan bisan apiki ang lugar as an added attraction. Pintal ra man atong na gasto ana ug labor sa atong mga maintenance personnel. Substandard kon imong tan-awon kay dili kaayo pantay ang surface, apan puwede ra sad gud duwaan kun gusto gyud moduwa. At least naa tay additional income kun dunay moabang,” said Velasquez.

(We have experimented in spite of space constraints to offer an added attraction. We only spent for paint and labor by our maintenance personnel. It looks substandard because the surface is uneven, but it serves if players really wish to play. At least we will have more income if anyone rents.)

The newly completed pickleball courts drew criticism after photos of them circulated on social media, with netizens questioning why a new facility was built while the damaged track oval remains dilapidated.

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Still on track for repair

Velasquez clarified that the addition of the pickleball courts does not mean the city has abandoned plans to rehabilitate the rubberized track.

Earlier, he disclosed that no funds were allocated in the 2026 budget for the repair of the oval. However, the CCSC management has already submitted a proposal for funding to be considered in the city’s 2027 budget.

The rubberized track oval has remained controversial since it was completed in 2024 following its renovation for Cebu City’s hosting of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa. Signs of its deterioration were already visible even before the national games began, fueling criticism and allegations that the project was mishandled by the previous city administration.

The controversy intensified during the Palarong Pambansa after the track was found to be approximately 0.88 meters short of the standard length, resulting in the nullification of 11 track and field records set during the competition.

Revenue increase

Despite the backlash, Velasquez believes the pickleball courts can help boost CCSC’s revenue, which he said is currently enough only to cover the facility’s maintenance, operational expenses, and employee salaries. He stressed that the income generated by CCSC is nowhere near sufficient to finance the multimillion-peso rehabilitation of the rubberized track.

“Ato nang paabangan kon duna moabang. Wala pa ma-set sa management board kon pila ang abang but we are looking at about 50 percent less sa current prices karon sa city. Mag-meeting ang board next week pa. For the meantime libre pa ang magduwa,” he said.

(We will put that up for rent to anyone who is interested. The management board has not yet set a price but we are looking at half the current prices for renting courts elsewhere in the city. Players may play for free for now since the board has yet to meet next week.)

Oval repair budget awaited

Velasquez also addressed the misconception that CCSC, as a self-sustaining facility, earns enough revenue to undertake the repairs on its own.

“Admittedly the project cost is beyond the capacity of the Cebu City Sports Center as a self-sustaining facility to undertake, on top of the other issues we need to consider. First, no budget was allocated for the repair of the rubberized track oval under the current annual 2026 budget, therefore no repair is possible at this time,” said Velasquez.

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“But the mayor has instructed us to make a proposal for the repair so that, if sufficient funds become available, it can be considered for inclusion in the 2027 annual budget. We have already responded to his instruction in time for the start of the 2027 budget preparation process. Next, I think we need guidance or an opinion from the Commission on Audit regarding any possible legal repercussions, considering [that] the oval is still relatively new,” he concluded.

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