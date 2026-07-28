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Phivolcs: No tsunami threat to Philippines after magnitude 7.1 quake hits Japan

By: Ian Peter Guanzon - Social Media Specialist - CDN Digital | July 28,2026 - 04:59 PM
Japan map
Japan map | Stock photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippines faces no tsunami threat following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck off Kyushu, Japan, on Tuesday, July 28, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

READ: Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts waters off Baganga, Davao Oriental

In its Tsunami Information No. 1 issued at 3:46 p.m., PHIVOLCS said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, with the epicenter located at 32.6°N, 130.7°E in Kyushu, Japan.

‘No action required’

Phivolcs said hazardous tsunami waves may affect coastal areas within 300 kilometers of the earthquake’s epicenter.

However, the agency clarified that the earthquake poses no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

“No action required,” Phivolcs said.

READ: Cebu LGUs prepare aid for victims of Mindanao earthquake

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TAGS: earthquake, Japan, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs)
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