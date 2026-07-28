The 2026 Franchise Negosyo roadshow begins: “Franchise Negosyo Visayas Expo” opens in Cebu 

The Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) is proud to announce the return of its biggest regional franchise show — a premier event designed to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and grow franchise opportunities across the Visayas Region. The two-day expo will take place on July 31 to August 1, 2026 (Friday and Saturday), at the Mountain Wing Atrium, SM Seaside City Cebu.

Franchising remains one of the most accessible and proven pathways to business ownership, and through Franchise Negosyo Visayas Expo, we hope to open more doors for Filipinos who dream of building their own enterprise. Steve Benitez President of the Philippine Franchise Association

Franchise Negosyo Visayas Expo will bring together over 60 participating exhibitors, showcasing a diverse range of successful franchise brands from various industries and supported by allied suppliers for a complete business set-up. This all-in franchising event offers a unique platform for attendees to explore legitimate investment opportunities, learn the basics of franchising, and connect directly with established franchisors and service providers — all free and open to the public.

Photo courtesy by Philippine Franchise Association

Beyond the expo, visitors can join an enriching line-up of seminars and forums, including:

5 Ways to Grow Your Profit: a practical, free session with Coach Camille Conanan, Business Coach at ActionCOACH Philippines, on proven strategies to strengthen and scale a business. (Day 1, July 31)

a practical, free session with Coach Camille Conanan, Business Coach at ActionCOACH Philippines, on proven strategies to strengthen and scale a business. (Day 1, July 31) How to Invest in the Right Franchise: a free seminar with Ms. Noemi Ruiz, Operations Consultant at Francorp Philippines, paired with presentations of various franchise investment packages to help would-be franchisees make informed investment decisions. (Both event days)

a free seminar with Ms. Noemi Ruiz, Operations Consultant at Francorp Philippines, paired with presentations of various franchise investment packages to help would-be franchisees make informed investment decisions. (Both event days) How to Franchise Your Business: a paid seminar for thriving homegrown businesses ready to expand their brand through franchising, to be held at the Summit Galleria Cebu on August 1, 2026.

“Franchising remains one of the most accessible and proven pathways to business ownership, and through Franchise Negosyo Visayas Expo, we hope to open more doors for Filipinos who dream of building their own enterprise.” said Mr. Steve Benitez, President of the Philippine Franchise Association

Franchise Negosyo Visayas Expo is FREE and open to the public, and is an ideal opportunity for individuals looking to start their own business, diversify their investments, or simply learn more about the booming franchise sector in the Philippines.

Know the participating exhibitors through the digital directory : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12kXSgqfB82s1gyD6hApdz5pdv5KaKEn6

You can register online for FREE to skip the lines! https://www.pfa.org.ph/event-details/cebu2026

This event is not possible without the help and support of the following partners: Supporting Organizations: DTI Region VII, OWWA Region VII, Cebu City Chamber of Commerce and Mandaue Chamber of Commerce.