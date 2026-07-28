2 EV chargers per gas station in order —Cebu City Council

A Cebu City gas station. CDN Digital file photo | Dlan Casinillo, UP Cebu Intern

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council approved a resolution on Tuesday urging every gasoline station in the city to install at least two electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, aiming to expand the local charging network and accelerate the shift to cleaner transportation.

Councilor Edgardo Labella II authored the measure during the council’s regular session to align city operations with Republic Act No. 11697, or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (Evida), and its implementing rules and regulations.

The resolution references Evida, under which the development and promotion of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure is state policy.

READ: Archival urges EV taxi replacement, defers on new franchises to LTFRB

Under the law and its implementing rules, new and existing gasoline stations must allocate space for EV charging stations, subject to standards and guidelines issued by the Energy Department. Compliance will roll out in phases, and local government units will help monitor implementation alongside national agencies.

The resolution argues that the city’s growing vehicle count, worsening traffic congestion, and air quality concerns strengthen the need to accelerate the shift toward cleaner modes of transportation.

It also notes that gasoline stations already occupy strategic locations along major roads and in various barangays, making them ideal sites for charging infrastructure that could reduce “range anxiety” among existing and prospective EV users.

The measure further points to potential business opportunities for fuel station operators, saying EV charging facilities could generate additional foot traffic, encourage longer customer stays, and create partnerships with charging technology providers.

The council’s action complements the city’s efforts to promote electric mobility.

Previously, Mayor Nestor Archival approved the procurement of ₱12 million worth of electric vehicles for the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), saying the purchase would strengthen police mobility while advancing the city’s environmental sustainability goals.

Archival emphasized that the shift to electric vehicles partly constitutes the city government’s long-term direction toward cleaner technologies and reduced dependence on fossil fuels.

The city, however, continues to face challenges in implementing its EV program after suppliers failed to deliver electric vehicles originally expected this month.

READ: LTFRB-7 to push through with EV taxi program despite opposition

Despite the delay, Archival assured residents that the ordered units would arrive before December and said the city also plans to establish EV charging stations to support the incoming fleet.

The mayor has likewise called for the expansion of electric mobility beyond government operations, revealing that he previously wrote to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board recommending that future taxi franchises prioritize electric vehicles.

The council resolution comes as the national government pushes to expand the country’s EV ecosystem.

Under Evida, the government seeks to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles by developing sufficient charging infrastructure alongside incentives for EV users and investors.

The Department of Energy’s Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry targets 2.45 million electric vehicles and more than 20,000 charging stations nationwide by 2040, making the availability of accessible charging facilities a key component of the country’s transition to cleaner transportation.

READ: Marcos: Goal is half of cars on road in 2040 must be electric vehicles

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