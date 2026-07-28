Loon, Bohol to host biggest ‘Kumong Bol-Anon’ boxing card this September

(From left) PMI Bohol Boxing matchmaker Ronel Robles, Loon Sports Coordinator John Carlo Palomares, and PMI sports coordinator Edsel Burlas pose at the fight venue. | PMI Bohol Boxing Stable photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for what promises to be the biggest edition of the Kumong Bol-Anon boxing series yet.

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions confirmed that the 26th installment of its boxing series will be at the Loon Municipal Gym in Bohol on Sept. 12.

Loon will host its biggest professional boxing event as part of the town fiesta honoring Nuestra Señora de la Luz (Birhen sa Kasilak). The town sprawls about 27 kilometers north of Tagbilaran City, or roughly a 40-minute drive from the provincial capital.

An IBF light flyweight world title eliminator between Bohol’s Regie Suganob and South African Sivenathi Nontshinga will headline the event. It’s a highly anticipated rematch after their 2023 IBF world championship clash.

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The winner will move a step closer to another shot at the IBF world light flyweight crown.

Kumong Bol-Anon boxing series

Preparations are in full swing. PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions inspected the Loon Municipal Gym to assess the event setup, athlete facilities, audience seating, and logistics.

Municipality of Loon Sports Coordinator John Carlo Palomares led the inspection, with PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions matchmaker Ronel Robles and PMI Colleges Sports Coordinator Edsel Burlas. That followed a courtesy call on Loon Mayor Cesar Tomas M. Lopez.

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions said that the collaboration with the Municipal Government of Loon underscores their shared commitment to promoting boxing in the province. They also want to give local boxing fans the opportunity to witness a world-class event on home soil.

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Suganob’s big opportunity

Expected to draw boxing enthusiasts from Bohol and neighboring provinces, Kumong Bol-Anon XXVI is shaping up to be the promotion’s biggest event. Suganob will finally get a long-awaited chance to avenge the lone defeat of his professional career against Nontshinga.

In their first clash in 2023, Suganob lost by unanimous decision to Nontshinga. It was his first world title fight in South Africa. At stake at that time was the IBF world light flyweight title.

Suganob and Nontshinga’s paths now hold the top two spots in the IBF light flyweight division.

This time, it will be PMI’s turn to host a high-stakes fight. Suganob will fight in front of fellow Boholanos and get a chance to earn another world title shot.

Robles said that they are planning to hold a public workout on September 9 as part of the pre-fight activities. They intend to hype up the fight card that Suganob and Nontshinga will headline.

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