A.S. Fortuna asphalt overlay part of preventive maintenance, DPWH says

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is putting an asphalt overlay on parts of A.S. Fortuna in Banilad, Mandaue City as part of preventive maintenance. | Mandaue City Photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Public works officials clarified why an asphalt overlay is being implemented on A.S. Fortuna Street in Barangay Banilad in Mandaue City despite observations that the road appears to be in good condition.

District Engineer Engr. Gumer Castillo explained that the project is part of the agency’s preventive maintenance program, based on technical assessments by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Central Office. Castillo works with the DPWH Cebu 6th District Engineering Office.

According to Castillo, the DPWH Road and Bridge Inventory already classifies A.S. Fortuna as being in fair condition.

While the pavement may still appear sound to motorists, the road has developed small cracks that are not immediately visible, he added.

A.S. Fortuna preventive maintenance

“Kinahanglan na nato i-prevent para dili modako ang damage sa concrete, which is naay cracks dili maklaro magdagan ta, moseep ang tubig unya mohumok ang base, unya naay sigeg agi nga truck, modako na unya ang cost,” said Castillo.

(We need to prevent further damage to the concrete. There are already cracks that are not immediately visible but which can allow water to seep through. That would soften the base, especially since trucks keep using that road. The cost of fixing it later might be larger than the cost of preventive maintenance now.)

The DPWH’s asphalt overlay project on A.S. Fortuna Street in Banilad, Mandaue City as of late July 2026. | Mandaue City Photo

Castillo said that to prevent further structural damage, the DPWH opted to apply an asphalt overlay over the concrete pavement.

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He added that asphalt overlay involves a faster construction process compared to a full concrete road reconstruction. Once the asphalt has been laid and compacted, the road can typically be reopened to traffic within an hour.

Asphalt overlay takes less time, DPWH says

In contrast, a concrete pavement requires extensive preparation and a curing period that can last up to seven days in urban areas before it is ready for use.

“Standard gyud namo as preventive maintenance sa existing concrete mo-overlay ta og aspalto. Dali ra itrabaho, dili kaayo makacreate og inconvenience,” said Castillo.

(It’s our standard procedure for preventive maintenance to put an asphalt overlay on concrete. The work is fast and creates less inconvenience.)

The district engineer also explained that the contract schedule determined the timing of the project. The project became effective on June 11 and is set to expire on August 27.

Separate from Mandaue’s drainage project

Castillo acknowledged that the local government was not informed ahead of the project’s implementation because the DPWH Central Office asked that ongoing infrastructure works be expedited.

He expressed the agency’s apologies for the lack of prior coordination and assured the public that the DPWH will communicate better with the local government on future projects.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano, through the City Information Office, also clarified that the road asphalting project is being implemented by the DPWH and is separate from the ongoing drainage project the city government is undertaking in the area.

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