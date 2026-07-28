Informants receive ₱769K after costliest drug disposal in Cebu

An agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas arranges sealed evidence bags containing dangerous drugs on a table ahead of their destruction at a funeral parlor in Cebu City, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo courtesy of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) destroyed drugs worth ₱676,659,213.84 on Tuesday, July 28, at the Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes Inc. along Junquera Street, Cebu City.

The batch included:

99,450.2745 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu,

2,539.577 grams of marijuana,

8.4 milliliters of Nalbuphine hydrochloride, and 1

8.1836 grams of ephedrine along with other drugs and expired regulated medicines

Representatives from the Department of Justice, the Public Attorney’s Office, civil society organizations, the media, and an elected public official, witnessed the rites in compliance with Republic Act 9165 and Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation No. 1, Series of 2002.

PDEA said this marks the most high-impact destruction of dangerous drugs in Central Visayas since 2017, both in terms of volume and value.

The drugs came from various anti-illegal drug operations conducted by PDEA and the Philippine National Police (PNP) across Central Visayas and Negros Oriental, and were covered by court orders for their destruction, PDEA said.

READ: ₱81.8M worth of seized shabu destroyed in Cebu

Informants rewarded

Aside from the destruction, PDEA also held an awarding ceremony for Operation Private Eye, which grants monetary rewards for informants whose tips led to successful anti-drug operations.

The agency gave a total of ₱769,982.86 to four claimants covering five operations, based on PDEA’s list of awardees.

PDEA identified the recipients only by their aliases: Baran, Asete, Uwak, and Loloy.

READ: PDEA destroys P132.5-M worth of drugs seized in Eastern Visayas

Mayor’s message

Hon. Pablo II “Paul” Labra spoke on behalf of Mayor Nestor Archival, who could not attend the event, as he was in Manila for another engagement.

Labra said Archival’s presence was also needed in Malacañang.

“Every gram of these illegal drugs that is seized and destroyed represents the lives that may be saved and families that may be spared form the devastating effects of drug abuse,” Labra said.

A former police officer, Labra added that he has personally seen how illegal drugs destroy not only the lives of users, but also the people who love them.

No small accomplishment

Labra said there is no such thing as a small accomplishment in the campaign against illegal drugs, whether authorities seize one sachet or several kilos of shabu.

He added that every successful operation and every kilogram destroyed is a step toward safer communities.

Meanwhile, PDEA Director General and Undersecretary Isagani R. Nerez delivered part of his message in Cebuano during the program.

“Mga kapwang Sugboanon, padayun kitang magtinabangay para sa hapsay, himsog, og malinawong drug free Cebu City og bag-ong Pilipinas,” Nerez said.

(Fellow Cebuanos, let us continue to help one another for an orderly, healthy, and peaceful drug-free Cebu City and a new Philippines.)

The destruction also sends a clear signal against the drug trade, Nerez said.

“This significant activity is a clear message that these illegal substances will never find their way back to the streets,” Nerez added.

He also urged the public to report illegal drug activities to authorities.

“Sa ating mga kapwa Sugboanon (To our fellow Cebuanos), I encourage you to continue becoming our partners. Report illegal drug activities through the proper authorities. The information you will provide can help protect your family, your neighborhood, and future generations,” Nerez said.

How drug burning works

Renato Dychangco Jr., President and CEO of the Dychangco Group of Companies which operates Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes, explained the burning process used to dispose of the drugs.

Dychangco said the crematory burns materials at temperatures ranging from 850 to 1,200 degrees Celsius, converting them into gases and rendering them completely unusable and unrecoverable.

PDEA-7 also walked witnesses through the legal process for drug destruction, citing Section 21 of the RA 9165, which mandates a court order before illicit drugs can be disposed of.

They said this step prevents the possibility of the drugs being recycled and ensures their immediate and timely destruction.

Representative samples were also taken beforehand for cases still undergoing trial, with the remaining bulk turned over to PDEA for court-ordered destruction, PDEA-7 added.

Chemical test used

Before and after the burning, PDEA chemists conducted a Simon’s test in public view to confirm the presence of methamphetamine hydrochloride in the substances.

A light blue result indicates the presence of shabu, PDEA-7 said.

The same test was to be repeated on the resulting ash once the incinerator cools down, to confirm the drugs were fully destroyed, PDEA-7 added.

With the rites concluded, PDEA said the destroyed drugs are are now permanently disposed of and beyond recovery.

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