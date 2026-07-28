Jiu-Jitsu Open: Deftac Six Blades overall champs in Flipsports Int’l

Deftac Six Blades athletes and coaches pose for a group photo during the awarding. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Deftac Six Blades delivered an impressive performance at the recently concluded Flipsports International Jiu-Jitsu Open, emerging as the overall champions after a gold medal-filled campaign at GMall of Cebu over the weekend.

Deftac Six Blades collected 15 gold medals in the kids’ gi division and 10 more in the adult gi division. It relied on representatives from several chapters from Deftac Luzon, Mindanao, and its Cebu team.

The team also secured nine silver and 14 bronze medals in the kids’ gi division to finish on top with 990 points. In the adult gi division, Deftac added 11 silver and five bronze medals to place third overall with 726 points.

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Jiu-jitsu Open medal haul

Over Limit Jiu-Jitsu Association ruled the adult gi division with a 13-14-11 (gold-silver-bronze) medal haul worth 978 points.

Cebu Jiu-Jitsu followed after it tallied 13 gold, seven silver, and two bronze medals for 750 points.

In the kids’ division, Cebu Jiu-Jitsu finished second with a 13-10-5 medal tally and 840 points, while Over Limit placed third with seven gold, nine silver, and six bronze medals for 558 points.

Deftac Six Blades continued its strong showing in the no-gi competition, where its kids’ squad topped the standings with nine gold, four silver, and four bronze medals for 525 points.

A stellar team campaign

Its adult team placed third after collecting four gold, four silver, and four bronze medals for 300 points.

Leading Deftac’s no-gi champions were John Philips Molina, who captured the white belt Kids 3 medium heavyweight title, and Richard Roger Molina, who ruled the white belt Kids 5 middleweight division. Nathan Pakson, Ike Reynes, and Nikko Isola contributed bronze medals to the team’s campaign.

In the gi competition, John Philips Molina and Richard Roger Molina each added another gold medal in their divisions.

Rex Barrientos also struck gold, winning the purple belt Masters 36 lightweight division before claiming a silver medal in the openweight class.

Deftac’s medalists

Ranyan Gabas likewise topped the female kids’ white belt light featherweight division to add another gold for Deftac.

The team’s silver medalists were John Enriquez (kids’ light featherweight), Xian Ferraren (adult light featherweight), Gavrie Buliboli (adult lightweight), Marc Cataluna (adult openweight), Retchelle Ouano (masters featherweight), Arabella Rae Espinosa (kids’ middleweight), Heather Agravante (kids’ light featherweight), and Lady Nable (masters lightweight).

Winning bronze medals for Deftac Six Blades were Zian Nable (kids’ medium heavyweight), Marcus Minerga (kids’ featherweight), Tyler Catalan (kids’ light featherweight), Arthas Espinosa (adult light featherweight), John Bejona (adult roosterweight), and Marc Cataluna (adult featherweight).

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