‘Tired of sweet words’: Cebuano critics, political analyst react to Marcos’ 5th SONA

President Ferdinand Marcos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) drew mixed reactions from Cebuano political observers, who urged his administration to translate its promises into concrete results.

A Cebu political analyst said Marcos outlined several promising proposals, but Filipinos are now expecting concrete accomplishments—not more promises—as his administration enters its final two years.

During his fifth SONA on Monday, July 27, Marcos highlighted his administration’s anti-corruption efforts, including a renewed campaign against anomalies in flood control projects. He also proposed tax reforms, vowed to improve healthcare and energy services, promoted artificial intelligence (AI), and reiterated the Philippines’ position on the West Philippine Sea.

‘Need for concrete accomplishments’

Grace Magalzo-Bualat of the University of San Carlos Department of Political Science said Marcos immediately addressed what many Filipinos expected to hear, particularly the administration’s response to the controversial flood control projects and corruption allegations.

“I believe the President addressed immediately the elephant in the room,” Magalzo-Bualat said during a news forum on Tuesday, July 28.

She said the President’s fifth SONA came with heightened public expectations, as it was delivered amid declining public trust and confidence in the administration.

“As always, we would like to see a SONA nga ma-sinati unta sa mga katawhan ang mga achievements or accomplishments nga ilahang gisulti, ug dili lang pod continuation sa ilahang kampanya ug polos lang mga promises,” she said.

(As always, we would like to see a SONA where people can actually experience the achievements and accomplishments being presented, and not just a continuation of campaign promises.)

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Magalzo-Bualat said Marcos’ remarks on corruption—including his declaration that even his relatives would not be spared from investigations—were necessary to regain public confidence.

“Kinahanglan to niya isulti for political redemption (He needed to say that for political redemption),” she said.

She, however, questioned whether the speech would be enough to rebuild public trust.

Magalzo-Bualat said the administration’s handling of the flood control controversy would ultimately shape Marcos’ legacy.

“This administration would rise and fall, would succeed or not based on how the President will handle the flood control issue,” she said.

She added that Filipinos continue to demand accountability over the controversial flood control projects, particularly after Marcos himself raised the issue during his previous SONA.

Implementation matters

Despite her criticism, Magalzo-Bualat acknowledged several proposals in the President’s address, including tax reforms, healthcare initiatives, energy development, and the government’s position on the West Philippine Sea.

“Kung first time ka naminaw sa SONA and you don’t take into account the four other SONA, makaingon ka’g, ‘Kanindot, gihisgot niya about sa iyahang graft and corruption, iyahang tax reforms, apil pa ang power and energy reforms.’ Pero nindot kaayo paminawon,” she said.

(If you’re listening to the SONA for the first time without considering the previous four SONAs, you might say, “It’s impressive. He discussed his anti-graft and corruption campaign, his tax reforms, as well as power and energy reforms.” But they sound good on paper.)

She, however, emphasized that the real measure of success lies in whether Filipinos actually experience the benefits of these programs.

“Problema sa kada SONA is dili ma-feel sa mga tao ang mga accomplishments nga i-relate sa presidente,” she said.

(The problem with every SONA is that people do not actually feel the accomplishments being attributed to the President.)

She said Filipinos are now looking for long-term solutions to the country’s persistent problems rather than short-term government interventions.

“We are not just looking for band-aid solutions. What we are looking for is really sustainable nga mga solution sa atuang mga problema,” she said.

(We are not just looking for band-aid solutions. What we want are sustainable solutions to our country’s problems.)

Magalzo-Bualat also questioned the timing of Marcos’ announcement that the Philippines aims to launch its first rocket in 2027.

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“Ang reaction sa audience nato would explain how seemingly inappropriate—or if not ridiculous—kato nga proposal with all the problems that we are experiencing right now. Murag dili gyud to siya priority ba nato,” she said.

(The audience’s reaction showed how seemingly inappropriate—or even ridiculous—that proposal was, considering all the problems we are experiencing right now.)

While she welcomed advances in science and technology, Magalzo-Bualat said the government should first address deficiencies in basic public services.

“He has two more years to prove his worth and fulfill his campaign promises,” she said.

Asked to rate the President’s fifth SONA, Magalzo-Bualat gave it a score of 4 out of 10.

“We are tired of sweet words, but we are really looking for implementation steps on how to address inflation, rampant corruption, and poverty. We are looking for results, not just promises,” she said.

BAYAN pushes for structural reforms

Meanwhile, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) Central Visayas criticized Marcos’ proposals for workers and farmers, saying they fail to address the country’s deeper economic problems.

In a statement issued Tuesday, BAYAN Central Visayas Chairperson Jaime Paglinawan said the proposed increase in the income tax exemption threshold would have little impact on minimum wage earners because they are already exempt from paying income tax.

“Dili tax relief ang panginahanglan sa minimum wage earners kay exempted na man sila sa income tax. Ang ilang gipangayo mao ang P1,200 nga national minimum wage,” Paglinawan said.

(Minimum wage earners do not need tax relief because they are already exempt from paying income tax. What they are asking for is a P1,200 national minimum wage.)

The group also said the President’s commitment to distribute land titles cannot substitute for genuine agrarian reform, citing continued land conversion, the displacement of farmers, and inadequate government support for agriculture.

It also criticized the administration’s P20-per-kilo rice initiative, saying its limited reach would not solve hunger or rising food prices.

BAYAN said the administration should instead prioritize a P1,200 national minimum wage, genuine land reform, and stronger support for local agriculture to address the country’s worsening cost of living and food insecurity.

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