CIT-U Junior Wildcats is Emil’s Cup back-to-back champions

CIT-U players and coaching staff celebrate during the awarding ceremony. | Sugbuanong Kodaker II photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats successfully defended their crown after defeating the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Baby Webmasters, 68–62, in the championship game of the 2026 Emil’s Fiesta Cup Pre-Season Invitational on Thursday, July 30, at the Lipata-Linao Sports Complex in Minglanilla, Cebu.

The victory marked CIT-U’s second straight Emil’s Fiesta Cup championship after also beating the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers in last year’s finals.

More importantly, it underscored the Junior Wildcats’ continuing ascent in Cebu’s high school basketball landscape. After reaching the Final Four of last season’s Cesafi tournament and now winning back-to-back pre-season titles, CIT-U has firmly established itself as one of the teams to watch heading into Cesafi Season 26.

READ: CIT-U, UCLM lock horns in Emil’s Fiesta Cup finals

Emil’s Cup Finals

Geoffe Partosa powered the Junior Wildcats with 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists to earn Finals Most Valuable Player honors. He received ample support from Jerome Enderez, who finished with 17 points and three steals, while Ivan Geraldez added nine points. Vince Zamora and Theo Santiago chipped in eight points apiece.

UCLM was led by Kyle Bayog with 17 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, while Bradley Coleman contributed 15 points and Marky Goc-ong scored nine.

Despite leading by as many as 13 points, 47–34, the Junior Wildcats had to withstand a late UCLM rally. Consecutive three-pointers from Bayog and an inside basket by Coleman cut the deficit to 50–46, setting up a tense finish.

However, Enderez buried two clutch three-pointers in the closing minutes to help CIT-U preserve its lead and secure the championship.

For CIT-U head coach Axel Rabaya, the title serves as a valuable part of the team’s preparation for the upcoming Cesafi season, but he stressed that it is not the ultimate measure of their readiness.

Rabaya also revealed that the same lineup that competed in the Emil’s Fiesta Cup will represent CIT-U in the upcoming Cesafi season to further strengthen the team’s chemistry and continuity.

Joining Partosa in the tournament’s Mythical Five were Llyco Ventura of UV, Jade Bialan of UC Main, Kyle Bayog of UCLM, and CIT-U teammates Vince Zamora and Ivan Geraldez.

Earlier in the day, the University of the Visayas Baby Lancers claimed third place after defeating the University of Cebu Main Campus Baby Webmasters, 77–66.

Meanwhile, the Oberes family, led by Emil and Mikey Oberes, thanked all participating teams for supporting the annual tournament, which has reached its 17th edition and has become a staple of the Barangay Linao fiesta celebration in Minglanilla.

The tournament was also backed by Barangay Linao under the leadership of Barangay Captain Ma. Primitiva “Kap En-en” Castanares, Minglanilla Mayor Lheslenn Enad, Congresswoman Rhea Gullas, and RD Pawnshop.

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