Escudero files bill totally banning gambling ads, sponsorships in PH

“If the offender is a juridical person, the penalty shall be imposed upon the responsible officers, as the case may be, who participated in, or by their gross negligence, allowed the commission of the violation. If the offender is an alien, he or she shall, in addition to the penalties herein prescribed, be deported without further proceedings after serving the penalties prescribed,” the bill warned. /mr

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero has proposed a ban on gambling ads and sponsorships to promote responsible gaming and tackle the country’s rising gambling addiction.

Even with the gambling sector’s massive economic contributions, Escudero raised alarms over its toll on public health, consumer finances, reckless betting habits, and the exposure of minors.

READ: DILG imposes ban on online gambling for personnel, LGUs

Ban on gambling ads

With this, he filed the Senate Bill 2347 or Gambling Advertising Prohibition Act last July 26 which seeks to ban advertisements on television, radio, print, online, and social media platforms, as well as celebrity endorsements and influencer campaigns.

“The imposition of such proscription on gambling advertisements likewise requires the inclusion of responsible gaming advisories in authorized consumer communications, and the imposition of appropriate administrative and criminal penalties for violations thereof if only to ensure its effective implementation,” Escudero said in the bill’s explanatory note.

READ: Cebu City legal office backs proposed ban vs gambling ads

Escudero likewise pointed out the measure’s similarity with Republic Act No. 9211 or the Tobacco Regulation Act of 2003, which regulates the labeling of tobacco products and bans all tobacco advertisements and sponsorships. He said that it’s “about time” to regulate the gambling industry, as he noted that both sectors bring significant risks when the youth is targeted in their promotional activities.

“By banning gambling-related consumer communications, similar to the provisions of Republic Act No. 9211, otherwise known as the “Tobacco Regulation Act of 2003,” this measure seeks to foster a more responsible gaming environment that protects minor and similarly vulnerable persons, promotes informed consumer choice, and advances public interest,” Escudero added.

READ: Marcos signs law making Pogo ban permanent

The proposed bill also grants a one-year transition period upon the law’s passage to allow gambling operators and advertisers to phase out their existing advertisements and promotional materials.

The measure added that during the transition period, “no new advertising or sponsorship agreement or arrangement shall be entered into except those necessary to wind down existing contractual obligations, subject to such rules as may be prescribed by the implementing agency.”

The bill also requires the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation and other government agencies to develop an education campaign on the risks of irresponsible gambling, which includes information on responsible gambling practices, and available interventions to those who are affected by gambling-related concerns. The private sector is also encouraged to support the information campaign on responsible gambling.

READ: Vico Sotto: Gambling ads now banned in Pasig City

Upon its passage, the violators of the advertising ban will face the following penalties: fine up to P200,000 or imprisonment of not more than a year, or both, for the first offense; fine up to P300,000 or imprisonment of not more than two years, or both, for the second offense; fine up to P500,000 or imprisonment of not more than three years and revocation of business permits and licenses for the third offense.

“If the offender is a juridical person, the penalty shall be imposed upon the responsible officers, as the case may be, who participated in, or by their gross negligence, allowed the commission of the violation. If the offender is an alien, he or she shall, in addition to the penalties herein prescribed, be deported without further proceedings after serving the penalties prescribed,” the bill warned. /mr

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