Noy Pacing’s Dacullo gets WBC Youth title shot in Japan this August

Sherwin Dacullo in action during his fight in Bohol in November. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano rising star Sherwin Dacullo of the Noy Pacing Flores (NPF) Boxing Academy is set for the biggest fight of his young career as he vies for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth minimumweight title on August 16 at the Ichinomiya Chuo Plaza Gymnasium in Aichi, Japan.

Dacullo’s trainer, Brix Flores, announced the bout on social media, confirming that the reigning Philippine Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Youth minimumweight champion will take on hometown favorite Rento Miyazawa in an eight-round championship clash. The event will be promoted by Hatanaka Promotions and will also feature fellow Filipino Wesley Caga against Japan’s Aoi Murata in a non-title bantamweight bout.

The 22-year-old Dacullo captured the GAB Youth minimumweight crown in November 2025 with a unanimous decision victory over PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Freshler Utrera in Tagbilaran City, Bohol. He successfully defended the belt last April, edging previously unbeaten Jerome Cometa by split decision on a Sanman Boxing-promoted card in General Santos City.

Despite not being backed by a major promotional outfit, Dacullo has quietly established himself as one of Cebu’s most promising prospects. The pressure-fighting slugger enters the bout with a 6-1-1 record, including two knockouts.

Awaiting him is a stern challenge in Miyazawa, who owns an 8-3-2 record and is coming off a third-round technical knockout victory over Tabasa Abe in April. The Japanese fighter is also a former Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) Youth minimumweight champion and has experience against Filipino opposition, having fought Cebu’s Ian Paul Abne of ARQ Boxing Stable to a technical draw in August 2025.

The showdown will mark Dacullo’s first fight outside the Philippines and his first opportunity to capture a WBC Youth title. A victory could significantly boost his standing on the international boxing scene.

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