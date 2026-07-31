Talisay City’s boxing pride Fajardo turns pro, joins Sanman Boxing

Mark Ashley Fajardo. | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Cebu’s most accomplished amateur boxers, Mark Ashley Fajardo, has officially turned professional after signing with Jim Claude Manangquil’s Sanman Boxing in partnership with Roy Cuico.

The hard-hitting Talisay City native, a Southeast Asian (SEA) Games bronze medalist and one of the region’s most decorated amateur fighters, will campaign in the super lightweight and welterweight divisions. He is expected to make his professional debut in October.

“Naka-desisyon ko nga sugdan na nako akong pro boxing journey kay gusto ko mahimong world champion, in God’s will, puhon,” Fajardo said.(I decided to start my professional boxing journey because I want to become a world champion, God willing, someday.)

Fajardo’s arrival further strengthens Sanman Boxing’s already talent-laden stable, which includes former two-division world champion Marlon Tapales, Australian conqueror Sem Japet Enano, unbeaten prospect Criztian Pitt Laurente, and world title contender Joey Canoy.

The move marks a new chapter for the Talisay City puncher, who built an impressive amateur résumé while representing the Philippines on the international stage. Along with reigning world silver medalist Jay Bryan Baricuatro, Fajardo is widely regarded as one of the two most accomplished Cebuano amateur boxers of his generation.

Fajardo won the bronze medal in the men’s 69-kilogram division at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games in Thailand after losing to Thailand’s Bunjong Sinsiri via unanimous decision in the semifinals.

He also captured a bronze medal at the 2024 ASBC Asian U22 and Youth Boxing Championships in Kazakhstan, cementing his status as one of the country’s brightest boxing prospects before making the leap to the professional ranks.

Now under the Sanman Boxing banner, Fajardo hopes to translate his decorated amateur career into success in the paid ranks as he begins his pursuit of a world championship.

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