JRU Heavy Bombers to headline Cebu City Collegiate Invitationals

JRU Heavy Bombers during the awarding of the FilOil EcoOil tournament. | FilOil photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fresh off their breakthrough FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup 2026 championship, the Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers will headline the five-team field in the second Cebu City Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament slated from August 6 to 11 at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

JRU captured national attention after stunning defending NCAA champion San Beda University in a two-game sweep of their best-of-three FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup finals in Manila.

Adding to the excitement is the return of Cebuano standout Lawrence Mangubat, who hails from Liloan, Cebu. The FilOil EcoOil Most Valuable Player erupted for 27 points, three rebounds, and three assists in the title-clinching Game 2 victory over the Red Lions, cementing his status as one of the NCAA’s rising stars heading into the new season.

Mangubat is also a product of Cebu basketball, having starred for the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats in the Cesafi before transferring to Mapúa for his final years of high school basketball. He is expected to lead the Heavy Bombers alongside Chris Hubilla, Jahmir Eligado, Stephen Garupil, and Allan Laurinaria under head coach Nani Epondulan.

Representing the UAAP is the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors. While UE struggled in the previous UAAP season, the Red Warriors remain a dangerous squad with promising young talents Xyrus Gemao, Jheremy Godoy, and Louie Bual expected to lead the charge.

The tournament will also renew one of Cebu’s fiercest collegiate rivalries as reigning four-time Cesafi champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers square off against archrival University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters. The two schools have met in each of the last four Cesafi finals, including last December’s championship series that went the distance before UV secured its 17th men’s basketball title.

Joining the field is the Benedicto College Cheetahs under head coach BJ Murillo. Since joining the Cesafi in 2023, the Cheetahs have quickly emerged as one of the league’s fastest-rising programs, becoming a consistent Final Four contender and finishing third last season.

The Green Lancers will once again rely on Cesafi MVPs Raul Gentallan and Kent Ivo Salarda, backed by Zylle Cabellon, AJ Sacayan, Ivan Clark Alsola, Christopher Isabelo, and newcomer JD Dizon from the University of the Philippines Cebu Fighting Maroons.

Meanwhile, the Webmasters, coached by lawyer Kern Sesante, will be led by prolific scorer Ricofer Sordilla alongside Luther Leonard, Jepherson Nonol, Maverick Eligoyo, former UV Baby Lancer standout Roderick Cambarijan, former USPF Panthers big man John Jasper Lumingkit, and several key returnees from last season.

Tournament organizers said the competition format and cash prizes will be announced in the coming days.

The tournament is organized by the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) headed by its chairman, Dr. Rhoel Dejaño who is also the chairman of the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) and the full backing of the Cebu City Government.

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