Ombudsman probes Legarda, son Leandro over uncompleted solar plan

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla (File photo)

MANILA – Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla on Friday said a preliminary investigation is being undertaken against Sen. Loren Legarda and her son, Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste, over uncompleted solar energy projects resulting in PHP10.44 billion in unpaid obligations to the government.

“Masusi namin pinag-aralan ‘to kasi this is a very novel case. Hindi ito basta-bastang maiisip na dapat gawin. Pero pag pinag-aralan mo yun ang nangyari sa ating energy sector sa Pilipinas, talagang nag-suffer tayo sa ginawa nila (We studied this thoroughly because it is a very novel case. It is not the sort of course of action one would immediately think to take. But when you examine what happened to the Philippines’ energy sector, it is clear that we truly suffered because of what they did),” Remulla said in a press conference.

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Remulla said the cases of possible violation of the plunder law and graft, as well as the prohibition against conflicts of interest, have been referred for preliminary investigation to determine if there is probable cause to file formal complaints against Legarda and Leviste.

He said the Levistes were supposed to facilitate a solar energy project under the Philippine Energy Plan, but it was not implemented.

“Binenta lang, kumita lang ng pera pero hindi nila ginawa. Kung meron silang ginawa, kakaunti, kakarampot, hindi kagaya ng pinangako nila, na gagawin nila (They just sold it and made money, but they didn’t actually do the work. If they did anything at all, it was very little—a mere pittance—far from what they had promised to do),” Remulla said.

“Ang ating energy mix, yung ating (Our energy mix, our) energy projections, especially Department of Energy, it relies on projections on how much power we will need as a country,” he added.

The Department of Energy on May 6 filed a complaint before the Department of Justice against Leviste and officials of the Solar Para Sa Bayan Corporation over failure to install renewable energy technology microgrids in selected areas of the country as provided in a 25-year legislative franchise granted to the company. (PNA)

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