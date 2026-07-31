Lapu-Lapu pushes funding for coastal road linked to Fourth Cebu-Mactan Bridge

Lapu-Lapu City officials meet with DPWH Region VII representatives to discuss funding support and developments for the proposed Lapu-Lapu Coastal Road project. | Photo: Lapu-Lapu City Information Office

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City is ramping up efforts to secure funding for the proposed Lapu-Lapu Coastal Road, a key component of the Fourth Cebu-Mactan Bridge Project that officials say is crucial to easing traffic congestion and maximizing the benefits of the multibillion-peso infrastructure development.

Mayor Cindi King-Chan and Lapu-Lapu Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan met with Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region VII Officer-in-Charge Regional Director Engr. Simon Arias to discuss the latest developments, including the alignment of the proposed coastal road and funding support for the Lapu-Lapu segment.

Rep. Chan underscored the importance of securing funding for the coastal road, saying it is essential to fully maximize the benefits of the Fourth Cebu-Mactan Bridge by improving traffic flow within the city. He noted that previous discussions with the DPWH had already identified the coastal road as a necessary complement to the bridge project.

While the Mandaue segment of the coastal road is already included in the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded bridge package, the city government continues to coordinate with the DPWH to secure similar funding for the Lapu-Lapu portion.

During the meeting, Arias confirmed that the DPWH had adopted the coastal road alignment earlier proposed by Rep. Chan. The officials also discussed implementing the coastal road simultaneously with the Fourth Cebu-Mactan Bridge to ensure the two interconnected infrastructure projects are completed together.

The proposed Lapu-Lapu Coastal Road will traverse Barangays Ibo and Pajo. City officials said the project is intended to prevent traffic bottlenecks, particularly because the proposed alignment is near the existing Marcelo Fernan Bridge, also known as the Second Cebu-Mactan Bridge.

The Fourth Cebu-Mactan Bridge Project involves the construction of a four-lane, 3.3-kilometer bridge connecting Barangay Paknaan in Mandaue City and Barangay Ibo in Lapu-Lapu City, along with a 4.9-kilometer coastal road and viaduct system. The project is estimated to cost P76.41 billion and will be implemented by the DPWH, with the bulk of its funding coming from a JICA loan.

Arias said the issues raised during the meeting would be presented during the DPWH’s consultation with Visayas members of the House of Representatives on Aug. 5, where priority infrastructure projects and implementation concerns are expected to be discussed.

King-Chan welcomed the progress of the project and reaffirmed the city government’s commitment to working closely with the DPWH and other stakeholders to help facilitate its implementation.

Once completed, the Fourth Cebu-Mactan Bridge and the coastal road are expected to improve connectivity between Cebu and Mactan Island, reduce traffic congestion, and support the continued economic growth of Lapu-Lapu City.

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