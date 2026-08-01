Las Piñas student fatally stabbed by fellow student

| Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines — A 13-year-old boy died after he was allegedly stabbed by a 14-year-old fellow student inside their school in Las Piñas City on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the incident happened outside a classroom on the fourth floor of Las Piñas National High School on Sultana Street in Tabon 1, Barangay Daniel Fajardo.

It identified the victim by the initials “A.D.O.” and the child in conflict with the law (CICL) by the initials “M.J.E.”

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“The students, including the minor victim and CICL, had an altercation during their recess time when the CICL drew a bladed weapon and stabbed the victim at the left portion [of his] chest,” the police explained.

“Subsequently, the victim was rushed by the faculty of LPNHS to Las Pinas District Hospital for medical attention but [was] pronounced expired by [the attending physician] about 4:53 p.m.,” it added.

The police report did not immediately say whether the CICL was turned over to social workers as per Republic Act No. 9344 or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act.

Nor did it detail any possible motive for the incident.

However, the police report noted, “Pertinent documents were being prepared for filing a criminal complaint against the CICL.”

The Inquirer sought further details from the Southern Police District, but it has yet to respond.

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