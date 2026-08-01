NBI busts fake doctor offering penile enlargement procedures in Parañaque

Photo from NBI / Screengrab

MANILA, Philippines — An individual allegedly posing as a doctor was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for offering penile enlargement procedures without a valid medical license at a hotel in Parañaque City.

NBI agents arrested the female suspect in a Tuesday morning entrapment operation after she was allegedly found preparing a male client for penile filler injections, according to NBI spokesperson Palmer Mallari.

Mallari said the operation stemmed from a complaint filed by the patient and his wife, who discovered the fake doctor through word-of-mouth recommendations from previous customers.

READ: Cebu City: Vietnamese, 11 others caught for illegal medical operations

The suspect allegedly offered the married couple various penile enlargement services costing up to P50,000, said Mallari, who noted that legitimate procedures would usually range from P80,000 and P100,000.

“The suspect seemed like a genuine doctor,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino. “In fact, she was arrested while wearing a white lab gown. She also had tools naturally used in procedures like this. We also found medicines and syringes.”

The couple agreed to the enhancement and made a non-refundable P2,000 downpayment.

However, they grew suspicious of the suspect when she scheduled the procedure in a hotel room instead of a medical clinic or a hospital.

“The complainants researched and found notices from the NBI and PNP (Philippine National Police) about individuals who conduct medical procedures without a corresponding license. They became doubtful. Because of this, they reached out to the NBI and filed a complaint,” Mallari said.

The Professional Regulation Commission confirmed the suspect is not a licensed medical practitioner, according to Mallari.

Besides injectable fillers, the fake doctor also allegedly offered inserting genital implants, locally known as “bulitas,” and other non-genital medical procedures, Mallari said.

The suspect is now facing criminal charges for illegal practice of medicine under the Medical Act of 1959, he added.

The NBI spokesperson also warned the public against the health risks of cheap, unregulated cosmetic procedures.

“Instead of saving money, this might make things worse and cause permanent damage to your genitals,” Mallari said.

While no other victim has come forward at the NBI yet, Mallari said investigators are still looking into the possibility of a wider client base, as the suspect reportedly had customers across Metro Manila, Visayas and Mindanao. Andre Esguerra, INQUIRER.net trainee

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