Parts of Luzon, Visayas to see rains due to LPA trough

Satellite image as of 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo from Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) is expected to bring rain showers to parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Saturday, according to the state weather bureau.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA was estimated at 960 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon as of 3 a.m. Weather specialist Veronica Torres added that no other LPAs or tropical cyclones were being monitored inside or outside the PAR.

“Bicol Region, Quezon, and Marinduque are expected to experience rains due to LPA’s trough. Those areas who have experienced rains for the past days are warned against flooding and landslides,” Torres said.

READ: Sudden heavy rains in Cebu may continue through August — Pagasa

She also said that Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of thunderstorms by afternoon.

The LPA’s trough will likewise bring the same weather conditions over parts of Luzon.

READ: Cebu City flooding submerges roads, strands commuters, prompts rescues

“The LPA’s trough is forecast to bring rains over Eastern and Central Visayas,” she added.

Meanwhile, the rest of Visayas and whole Mindanao will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of localized thunderstorms.

She then shared that no gale warning was raised in any seaboards of the country.

The state weather bureau also issued a temperature forecast for the following areas:

Metro Manila: 24°C to 32°C

Laoag, Ilocos Norte: 25°C to 32°C

Baguio: 17°C to 23°C

Tagaytay: 21°C to 30°C

Tuguegarao: 25°C to 34°C

Legazpi: 25°C to 31°C

Kalayaan Islands: 26°C to 32°C

Puerto Princesa: 25°C to 32°C

Cebu: 24°C to 30°C

Iloilo: 24°C to 31°C

Tacloban: 25°C to 30°C

Cagayan de Oro: 24°C to 30°C

Davao: 24°C to 32°C

Zamboanga: 25°C to 33°C

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