Katrina Llegado wins Miss Supranational 2026, ending PH’s title drought

Katrina Llegado wins 2026 Miss Supranational crown. | Screengrabbed from Miss Supranational

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Katrina Llegado brought home the Philippines’ second Miss Supranational crown after emerging victorious at the 2026 edition of the international pageant held in Nowy Sącz, Poland, on Friday, July 31 (Saturday, Aug. 1, Philippine time).

The Filipina beauty queen bested 66 other candidates to capture the title, succeeding Brazil’s Eduarda Braum. Her victory also ended the country’s 13-year wait for another Miss Supranational crown since Mutya Datul made history as the first Filipina winner in 2013.

Llegado sealed the win after delivering her answer in the final question-and-answer round, where finalists were asked about the moment they stopped trying to become the person the world expected and embraced who they were truly meant to be.

READ: Katrina Llegado blossoms at Miss Supranational 2026 in Poland

“I always believe that we should never fit into a mold. We are perfectly imperfect,” she said.

“I am someone who struggles with perfection, but I am here today doing my best and becoming my best version. Here in Miss Supranational, I know I belong. This is becoming Supra — above and beyond,” she added.

Llegado’s journey to becoming Miss Supranational 2026

Before claiming the international crown, Llegado represented the Philippines at the 2019 Reina Hispanoamericana pageant in Bolivia, where she finished as fifth runner-up.

She earned the right to compete at Miss Supranational after finishing among the finalists of the 2025 Miss Universe Philippines pageant, eventually receiving the Miss Supranational Philippines title.

France’s Eve Gilles placed first runner-up, while Brazil’s Lara Marina finished second runner-up. Nigeria’s Ndah Eno and the Czech Republic’s Karolina Gorylova completed the Top 5 as third and fourth runners-up, respectively.

READ: The Miss Philippines rallies Filipinos to vote for Katrina Llegado

Llegado’s victory further strengthens the Philippines’ standing as one of the world’s leading pageant nations, adding another international crown to the country’s growing list of achievements on the global stage.