Congress to decide fate of Nov. 2 BSKE, says Negros lawmaker

Negros Occidental 3rd District Rep. Javier Miguel “Javi” Benitez — Photo from the Office of Negros Occidental 3rd District Rep. Javi Benitez

BACOLOD CITY — Congress is expected to take up proposals to defer the Nov. 2 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) when it resumes session on Monday, with lawmakers set to determine whether the postponement bid will move forward, Negros Occidental 3rd District Rep. Javier Miguel “Javi” Benitez said.

“The House leaders have been asking for the sentiments of the members, and a consensus may be formed on Monday,” Benitez said on Friday, July 31.

Benitez said he has heard that a majority of lawmakers favor postponing the village and youth polls to November 2028.

READ: BSKE bets warned by Comelec vs. using gov’t aid for campaigns

Cabinet Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr., who was in Bacolod City on Friday, said the final decision rests with Congress.

“It is Congress that will have the final say on this,” Abalos said, adding that no decision has been made so far.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker and Bacolod Lone District Rep. Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said the Nov. 2 BSKE is expected to proceed as scheduled despite the issue not being mentioned by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his fifth State of the Nation Address on July 27.

Benitez said the latest position of the Department of the Interior and Local Government indicates that preparations are continuing and that the elections are likely to push through as planned.

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