Cebu, Bohol sign SugBohol pact to strengthen cooperation

Bohol and Cebu governors make a pact. | Photo from Cebu Province FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The provincial governments of Cebu and Bohol signed the historic SugBohol Sisterhood Agreement on Friday, July 31, committing to closer collaboration in tourism, trade, investment, disaster resilience, education, and other initiatives aimed at promoting regional growth and development.

Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado said the agreement would also help improve the delivery of services to the people of both provinces, benefiting Boholanos and Cebuanos alike.

“In a rapidly changing national landscape, our two provinces are consciously choosing to blend our strengths, align our ambitions, and drink from the same cup of unity to secure our region’s future,” Aumentado said in his message.

“This sisterhood agreement is not a passive document to collect dust in our archives. It is a living blueprint for an empowered, unified Central Visayas.”

SugBohol signing | Photo from Cebu Province FB

SugBohol: A deeper collaboration

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, for her part, thanked Aumentado and the people of Bohol for their warm welcome and willingness to forge a partnership with Cebu, saying the agreement marks the beginning of deeper collaboration between the two neighboring provinces.

“Today is special because this Sisterhood Agreement simply puts into writing what has long existed between Cebu and Bohol. We have always been neighbors, partners, and friends. Our histories are intertwined, our cultures are closely connected, and even our people move between our islands as if crossing to visit family,” said Baricuatro, who led the Cebu delegation during their visit to the Bohol Capitol on Friday, July 31.

“I truly believe that when leaders choose to work together instead of working separately, our people become the biggest winners.”

Baricuatro said the SugBohol agreement would pave the way for more opportunities across various sectors in Cebu and Bohol.

“The name SugBohol represents a shared vision — that together, we can create more opportunities in tourism, trade, agriculture, investment, disaster preparedness, education, and many other areas that will improve the lives of both Sugbuanons and Boholanos,” Baricuatro added.

READ: Bohol gov calls for concrete tourism programs after Marcos’ Sona

Boost inter-island tourism

Aumentado said the agreement is expected to spur inter-island tourism and economic growth by leveraging Cebu’s position as an international aviation and business hub and Bohol’s globally recognized eco-cultural attractions and Unesco Global Geopark.

“By developing seamless inter-island travel corridors and shared marketing, we ensure that a tourist footprint in Cebu naturally extends into a journey through Bohol,” he said.

He added that the SugBohol agreement is also expected to strengthen food supply chains, support local entrepreneurs, promote the exchange of best governance practices, and enhance collaboration on environmental protection, digital governance, and climate and disaster resilience.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP