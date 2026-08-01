5 arrested over loose firearms in police operations across Cebu City

Five individuals were arrested in separate operations conducted by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on July 31 after they were allegedly found carrying unlicensed firearms and ammunition. | Photo courtesy of the Cebu City Police Office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five individuals were arrested in separate police operations across Cebu City during the early hours of Friday, July 31, after authorities allegedly found them carrying loose firearms and ammunition.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said the arrests were made in separate operations conducted by the Parian, Carbon, and Guadalupe Police Stations, as well as the City Intelligence Unit (CIU).

All five suspects are expected to face charges for the alleged violation of Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

READ: 6 extremists, 24 loose firearms surrendered in Maguindanao Sur

Separate operations in Cebu City

The Guadalupe Police Station responded to an alarm involving an allegedly armed individual in Barangay Guadalupe, where officers arrested a suspect allegedly found in possession of a homemade 9mm revolver loaded with one live 9mm round.

In separate operations, the Carbon Police Station responded to reports of allegedly armed individuals in Barangays Pahina Central and Kalubihan. Police said both operations were conducted in relation to the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (Sacleo).

READ: Sacleo in Cebu: 231 nabbed, illegal drugs, loose firearms seized

Authorities arrested one suspect in each operation after they were allegedly found carrying .22-caliber revolvers, each loaded with one live .22-caliber round.

Meanwhile, personnel of the CCPO’s City Intelligence Unit arrested another suspect during an operation in Sitio Caimitohan, Barangay Sapangdaku.

Police alleged that the suspect was carrying a 9mm revolver loaded with three live rounds of ammunition at the time of the arrest.

READ: Cebu City welcomes new city police chief

In yet another operation, personnel of the Parian Police Station conducted Oplan Bulabog in Barangay Lorega San Miguel, where they arrested another male suspect.

Police said the suspect was allegedly found in possession of a .38-caliber revolver loaded with two live rounds of ammunition.

As of Saturday, August 1, the five suspects remain in the custody of their respective police stations while authorities prepare the necessary documents for the filing of the appropriate charges before the court.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP