Bretman Rock marks 28th birthday with Birth-of Venus-themed shoot

Bretman Rock recreates Sandro Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus” / Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino-American content creator Bretman Rock celebrated his 28th birthday by unveiling a striking fantasy-inspired photoshoot that quickly drew attention across social media on Friday, Aug. 1.

The social media personality shared a series of images of himself in a motif inspired by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus.”In the pictures, Rock poses naked amid a whimsical, nature-themed setting while covering his private parts with his long hair.

READ: Bretman Rock, Niana Guerrero earn spots on TIME100 Creators list

He captioned the post, “Da Birth of DaBaddest… I’m Twenty-ATE yall!!”

Copious congratulations

The birthday post was met with an outpouring of greetings from fans, fellow creators, and celebrities, with many praising Bretman’s creativity and signature confidence.

Known for his unapologetic personality and glamorous content, Bretman has become one of the world’s most-followed Filipino digital creators, amassing millions of followers across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and other platforms.

Rock was recently named, with Filipina dancer and content creator Niana Guerrero, in the inaugural TIME100 Creators list of Time magazine, honoring their global influence in the digital space.

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