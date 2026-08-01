GAB, KAVC eye launch of first pro pickleball league in PH

One of the highlights from KAVC and GAB officials meeting | GAB photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A professional pickleball league could soon become a reality in the Philippines as the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) and Kosmas Athletic Ventures Corporation (KAVC) discussed plans to organize professional tournaments and establish a national league.

KAVC officials, led by Head of Operations Richard Bachmann, recently met with GAB officials to present their proposal for staging local and international professional pickleball competitions. The plan also includes forming professional teams and developing world-class pickleball courts capable of hosting major domestic and international events.

GAB Chairman Atty. Francisco J. Rivera expressed confidence in the proposal, assuring KAVC of the agency’s support.

READ: Diana Hughes: The ‘Wonder Woman’ of Philippine Pickleball

“Right now, the way we see it, there would be no obstacles to you being able to stage the tournament and later on organize your own league. We’ll exert all efforts to facilitate the tournaments that you’ll be staging,” Rivera said.

Pickleball Champions League (PCL)

KAVC has already played a key role in promoting the fast-growing sport in the country. In March, the group organized the Pickleball Champions League (PCL) Rising Stars U19 Sectional Tournament at the Net and Paddle Pickleball Club in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

The tournament, spearheaded by Bachmann, head referee Gigi Macera, and Sunrise Events Inc. general manager Princess Galura, attracted more than 100 participants, underscoring the sport’s growing popularity in the Philippines.

READ: Manager explains pickleball courts in Cebu City Sports Center

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