3,500 runners set to join first Governor’s Zero Hunger Run

Participants of the Governor’s Zero Hunger Run pick up their race kits at the Cebu Provincial Capitol. CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around 3,500 runners are expected to hit the streets tomorrow, Sunday, August 2, as the inaugural Governor’s Zero Hunger Run makes its much-anticipated debut at the Cebu Provincial Capitol grounds.

The race has exceeded organizers’ initial target of 2,500 participants after registration drew an overwhelming response from the running community.

The Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) opened an additional 1,000 slots, including 500 entries for the 1-kilometer fun run, bringing the expected turnout to about 3,500.

The distribution of race kits took place earlier this week at the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

One of the CPSC commissioners and the running event’s project chairman, Francis Chad Salimbangon, stated in an earlier interview that they were overwhelmed by the massive support from the local running community, signified by the huge turnout.

READ: Governor’s Zero Hunger Run, Sunday, August 2: A Cebu traffic guide

“We can really see that people are supporting the first Governor’s Run,” said Salimbangon.

Fundraiser for grassroots sports

Organized by the CPSC under the directive of Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, the event features a 21-kilometer half marathon, 12K, 6K, 3K, and 1K races.

The run aims to raise funds for the commission’s grassroots sports programs, including talent identification and athlete development, while giving participants a well-organized race experience.

The “Zero Hunger” theme also highlights the organizers’ commitment to providing every finisher with a hearty meal after the race.

The inaugural Governor’s Zero Hunger Run, one of the highlights of Cebu Province’s Charter Day celebration, also offers more than ₱230,000 in cash prizes while showcasing the province’s growing sports tourism and grassroots sports initiatives.

READ: Gov’s Zero Hunger Run surpasses target entries ahead of Aug. 2 race

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP