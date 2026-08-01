Mayor, vice mayor in Laguna suspended over raps filed vs each other

Inquirer files

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has slapped both the mayor and vice mayor of San Pablo City, Laguna, with suspensions this month following administrative complaints they lodged against one another.

Pending the resolution of an administrative case filed by City Mayor Arcadio Gapangada Jr., the Ombudsman announced on Friday that it has ordered the preventive suspension of Vice Mayor Justin Colago for up to six months without pay.

Laguna mayor, vice mayor suspensions

In an order dated July 22 signed by Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla, the anti-graft body said it found sufficient grounds to place Colago under preventive suspension in connection with charges for grave abuse of authority, grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

READ: Ombudsman asked to probe Laguna vice mayor over alleged ghost employees

The ruling said that it found “sufficient grounds to preventively suspend respondent considering that there is strong evidence showing his guilt”.

It also said Colago’s continued stay in office “may prejudice the investigation and there is a need to preserve the documents and evidence pertaining to the case”.

Gapangada Jr. alleged that Colago certified and signed appointment papers, daily time records (DTRs), accomplishment reports, and payroll documents for a job order worker. This worker has executed an affidavit stating that she neither reported for work nor signed the DTRs and accomplishment reports for the periods reflected in the documents.

READ: Pam backs suspended Minglanilla Mayor Enad, who is facing graft case

Earlier this month, the Office of the Ombudsman also suspended Gapangada following a complaint filed by Colago.

The complaint came after the local chief executive allegedly transferred and stripped city officials and employees of their functions to accommodate job order workers.

In April, Gapangada went to the Office of the Ombudsman to ask the body to investigate Colago for allegedly hiring 200 ghost employees.

Colago vehemently denied the allegation.

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