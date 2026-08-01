Cebu City buy-bust: 3 nabbed, ₱103K shabu seized during SACLEO

Police arrested three drug suspects in separate buy-bust operations during Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO) across Cebu City on July 31 and August 1. | Photo courtesy of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three suspected drug personalities were arrested in separate buy-bust operations conducted under the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (Sacleo) across Cebu City on July 31 and August 1.

According to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the operations were carried out by personnel of Mabolo and Inayawan Police Stations in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-7.

Police said the operations yielded about 15.28 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price (SDP) of ₱103,904.

READ: Cebu City Sacleo: Trash scavenger caught with suspected shabu

Two buy-busts in Basak Pardo

Personnel of the Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of the Inayawan Police Station conducted two separate buy-bust operations during the early hours of Saturday, August 1, in Sitio Ubos Pundok and Sitio Kauswagan, both in Barangay Basak Pardo.

In the first operation in Sitio Ubos Pundok, authorities arrested one suspect and allegedly recovered about 5.16 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated SDP of ₱35,088.

In the second operation in Sitio Kauswagan, another suspect was arrested after police allegedly confiscated about 5.12 grams of suspected shabu valued at approximately ₱34,816.

READ: CDO barangay worker falls in entrapment with P1M in meth

Separate operation in Barangay Luz

Meanwhile, personnel of the Mabolo Drug Enforcement Unit of Police Station 4 conducted another buy-bust operation on the evening of Friday, July 31, in Barangay Luz.

Police said the operation resulted in the arrest of another suspected drug personality and the confiscation of about 5 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated SDP of ₱34,000.

As of this writing, the three suspects remain in the custody of their respective police stations while authorities prepare charges for the alleged sale and possession of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

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