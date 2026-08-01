Honoring a deceased coach: Camique stuns South African for WBF world title

Alvin Camique and his team pose for a celebratory photo. | Photo from Camique’s Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Just two months after a controversial and traumatic stint in Tanzania, Filipino boxer Alvin “Pitbull Tyson” Camique returned to Africa and found redemption.

He scored a stoppage against South Africa’s Akani Sambo in the third round to capture the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) bantamweight title on Saturday, Aug. 1 (Philippine time), at the University of Venda Stadium in Thohoyandou, South Africa.

Fighting on hostile ground, Camique outboxed the hometown bet with combinations in the third round that resulted in a standing knockout, according to his Cebuano coach Jingjing Tepora.

Winning in South Africa is a rare feat, since most Filipino boxers, even the most elite are not safe from hometown decisions often likened to daylight robbery in favor of South African hometown fighters.

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Two months after humiliation

Camique’s title-winning performance came just two months after he and fellow Filipino boxer Cristian Ligane endured a controversial experience in Tanzania.

Accompanied by his longtime coach, the late Suplico Anoos, their camp alleged they were maltreated before their scheduled bouts, being accused of using banned substances, deprived of personal belongings. They also faced health issues that ultimately led to controversial defeats.

Tribute to late coach

The championship also carried deep personal significance for the 28-year-old from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, as it came more than a month after Anoos’ passing.

Having stood beside Camique during the difficult Tanzania campaign, Anoos was no longer in his corner for the South Africa title fight. Camique dedicated the victory to his late mentor in a heartfelt Facebook post.

“Daghan kaayong salamat coach tungod nimo nakuha nako ang kadaugan,ikaw ang isa sa gihimo nako nga kusog para makuha nako ang kadaugan nga dugay na nato gihandom coach. Pagkawala nimo nakaingon ko sa akong sarili nga maningkamot ko para ni sa imuha nga dula coach. Daghan kaayong salamat sa tanan nimong sakripisyo ug pagtudlo sa akoa coach,” said Camique.

The win improved Camique’s record to 12-5 with seven knockouts, while Sambo absorbed only the second defeat of his career, falling to 7-2-1.

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