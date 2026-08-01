Governor’s Zero Hunger Run, Sunday, August 2: A Cebu traffic guide

A guide to road traffic during the Governor’s Zero Hunger Run on Sunday, August 2. | Photo courtesy of Cebu City Transportation Office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists may expect traffic delays, lane management, and traffic restrictions along several major roads in Cebu City early Sunday morning, August 2, as the Governor’s Zero Hunger Run takes place.

In a traffic advisory, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) said temporary traffic management measures will be implemented from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. to facilitate the safe conduct of the fun run.

According to the CCTO, traffic enforcers, Cebu City police personnel, race marshals, and event coordinators will be deployed at major intersections and turning points along the route to manage both vehicular traffic and participants.

Race route

The Governor’s Run will start and end at the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

From the starting point, participants will proceed southbound along Osmeña Boulevard, turn right to B. Rodriguez Street, then left to V. Rama Avenue before turning right to N. Bacalso Avenue.

The route will continue with a left turn to F. Vestil Street, then another left turn to the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) toward M. J. Cuenco Avenue.

Runners will then turn right to Legaspi Extension, left to S. Osmeña Jr. Boulevard, and left again to Pope John Paul II Avenue before proceeding to Salinas Drive, where the 21-kilometer turnaround point will be located.

READ: Gov’s Zero Hunger Run surpasses target entries ahead of Aug. 2 race

Participants will return via Pope John Paul II Avenue, turn right to S. Osmeña Jr. Boulevard, right again to Legaspi Extension, left to M. J. Cuenco Avenue, right to Legaspi Street, left to Jakosalem Street, and finally right to Osmeña Boulevard before heading northbound back to the Cebu Provincial Capitol for the finish.

Turning points

The CCTO identified the designated turnaround points for the different race categories as follows:

1-kilometer – Gen. Maxilom Street

3-kilometer – V. Rama Avenue

6-kilometer – N. Bacalso Avenue / F. Vestil Street

12-kilometer – Plaza Independencia area

21-kilometer – Salinas Drive

Motorists advised to plan ahead

The CCTO said motorists traveling along Osmeña Boulevard, B. Rodriguez Street, V. Rama Avenue, N. Bacalso Avenue, F. Vestil Street, Cebu South Coastal Road, M. J. Cuenco Avenue, Legaspi Extension, S. Osmeña Jr. Boulevard, Pope John Paul II Avenue, Salinas Drive, Legaspi Street, and Jakosalem Street should expect intermittent traffic delays and temporary traffic control during the event.

The agency added that emergency vehicles will be given priority passage throughout the event.

The office advised motorists to allow additional travel time, use alternate routes whenever practical, and follow the directions of traffic personnel stationed along the race route.

The CCTO also appealed for the public’s cooperation to help ensure the safe and orderly conduct of the said event.

READ: Governor’s Zero Hunger Run offers over ₱230K in prizes

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