Lotto draw results, August 1, 2026

Here are the lotto draw results of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) for Saturday, August 1, 2026. Check these out.

PCSO lotto games

The PCSO holds five 6-pick number games, the Lotto 6/42, MegaLotto 6/45, SuperLotto 6/49, GrandLotto 6/55, and UltraLotto 6/58 at ₱25 per combination.

All of these number games can be played using the system play (systems 7 to 12), 5 Roll, and Lucky Pick.

The PCSO draws the Lotto 6/42 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and offers an initial jackpot prize of ₱10 million.

The MegaLotto 6/45 is drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with the initial jackpot prize of ₱15 million.

The SuperLotto 6/49, which has an initial jackpot prize of ₱25 million, gets drawn on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

The sweepstakes office draws the GrandLotto 6/55 every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday with the initial jackpot prize of ₱45 million.

Officials draw the UltraLotto 6/58 on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays with ₱75 million as the initial jackpot prize.

Source: PCSO