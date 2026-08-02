Signal No. 1 up in 3 Luzon areas due to Tropical Depression Luis

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was raised over three areas in Luzon after the low-pressure area developed into Tropical Depression Luis on Saturday night.

Pagasa hoisted Signal No. 1 over the Polillo Islands, the eastern portion of Camarines Norte (Daet, Talisay, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, and Capalonga), and the northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Caramoran, Bagamanoc, and Panganiban).

“Luis will likely remain as a tropical depression in the next 24 hours. By Monday, August 3, the tropical cyclone is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm while moving over the sea east of Central Luzon. As it begins to move generally northeastward, a weakening trend will likely begin and will be downgraded to remnant low by Wednesday, August 5,” the agency said in its 11 p.m. bulletin.

READ: Sudden heavy rains in Cebu may continue through August — Pagasa

The state weather bureau also said the southwest monsoon and the periphery of Luis will bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following areas:

READ: Pagasa monitors 2 LPAs ‘unlikely’ to become tropical depressions

Sunday, August 2: Marinduque, Romblon, Caluya Islands, Siquijor, Southern Leyte, Camiguin, and Dinagat Islands

Monday, August 3: Most of Luzon and Visayas, Lanao del Norte, Camiguin, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands

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