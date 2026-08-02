Mark Villar revives call for school safety bill after teen stabbing

Senator Mark Villar | File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Mark Villar renewed his push for legislation aimed at enhancing school safety through a stronger law enforcement presence after the fatal stabbing of a Grade 9 student at Las Piñas National High School.

The proposed measure gained renewed attention following the death of a 13-year-old student, who was allegedly stabbed by his 14-year-old classmate inside the school.

Villar said Saturday that the incident brought to light the urgent need to advance his proposed Senate Bill No. 2321, or the Learning Institution’s Guaranteed Threat Avoidance and Safety (Ligtas) Act, which seeks to establish stronger school security for all public and private basic education institutions from kinder to senior high schools.

READ: School violence stems from multiple risks, not a single cause — psychologists

According to the senator, the safeguards will be done through “increased police visibility, coordinated threat assessments, direct emergency hotlines with police, fire, and response units.”

He added that the measure also allows parents to receive immediate notification during emergency situations, as well as access to “adequate” medical supplies and responders.

READ: Expanded mental health, reporting systems essential vs school violence

Moreover, installation of security screening systems and CCTV cameras in schools, and comprehensive safety and security training for students and school personnel are also included in the provision of the bill.

“Our schools must always be places of safety, learning, and hope — not places where our children are exposed to violence and danger. No student should ever have to fear for their safety while pursuing their education and dreams,” Villar stated in a statement.

Villar filed the Ligtas Act early July after a series of violent incidents in schools, such as the shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City and stabbings in Cavite and Las Piñas.

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