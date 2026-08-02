Talent retention remains a growing challenge for Cebu firms

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu businesses, particularly small firms, are finding it increasingly difficult to retain skilled employees as higher-paying remote jobs overseas and limited career growth lure professionals away, a human resources strategist said.

Salary is only one of several factors driving employee turnover, warning business owners that relying on pay increases alone is no longer enough to keep talent, according to Dr. Maricel Borromeo-Amores, CEO and President of consultancy group Fontis-ICAN.

“If pay is the only way you operate and motivate your people, the next door will always win. You can never outbid foreign currency. That’s the reality,” she said.

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Borromeo-Amores was among the key speakers for the Good Design, Good Business Summit organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) for the Cebu Business Month.

‘ISSUE’

In her speech, the strategist and consultant summarized the top reasons employees leave using the acronym “ISSUE”: insufficient income, overseas remote work opportunities, short job tenure, unclear career progression, and exhaustion.

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According to Borromeo-Amores, many young professionals treat local firms as stepping stones, gaining experience before taking licensure examinations or accepting higher-paying jobs elsewhere.

“You invest heavily in them; they gain experience; and just when they become very good, they move on,” she said.

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Likewise, many aspiring architects become disillusioned when much of their work consists of revisions and administrative tasks rather than design.

“Most of the interns want to be in your firm because they want to design. But what are they actually doing?” she said, adding that architects spend an estimated 30 percent of their time on actual design work.

‘SOLVE’

To address the problem, she introduced what she called the “SOLVE” framework: show your books, ownership in success, learning and licensure, visible career path, and engage and empower.

“It’s time not just to pay salaries, but to grow partners,” Borromeo-Amores said.

That’s why business owners are urged to explain project costs and company finances so employees understand the realities of running a business.

Additionally, employers are encouraged to recognize employees more frequently rather than waiting for annual recognition programs.

“Don’t wait for the annual Christmas party or the once-a-year recognition day—that’s too late. Do it real time,” she said.

Borromeo-Amores also urged firms to invest early in promising employees.

“Gone are the days when you needed hundreds of people to have managers,” she said. “That’s the power of a visible, elevated career path.”

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