Caloocan City fire leaves 5 dead, including infant

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MANILA, Philippines — A predawn fire claimed the lives of five people, including an 11-month-old baby, in Caloocan City on Sunday, the Caloocan City Fire Station said.

The incident was reported at 1:01 a.m. at a two-storey apartment complex consisting of six units on Sinilyasi Street, Barangay 8.

Five minutes later, the fire was raised to first alarm, then was put out at 2:04 a.m.

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Apart from the five who died, the blaze affected around 15 individuals or six families living in the apartment units, the fire station reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

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