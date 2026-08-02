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Caloocan City fire leaves 5 dead, including infant

By: Keith Clores - Inquirer.net | August 02,2026 - 12:09 PM
Caloocan City fire
| Stock photo

MANILA, Philippines — A predawn fire claimed the lives of five people, including an 11-month-old baby, in Caloocan City on Sunday, the Caloocan City Fire Station said.

The incident was reported at 1:01 a.m. at a two-storey apartment complex consisting of six units on Sinilyasi Street, Barangay 8.

Five minutes later, the fire was raised to first alarm, then was put out at 2:04 a.m.

READ: Talisay fire: Clip fan possible origin of blaze that killed 4-year-old girl

Apart from the five who died, the blaze affected around 15 individuals or six families living in the apartment units, the fire station reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

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TAGS: Caloocan City, Cebu Daily News, fire
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