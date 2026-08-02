Archbishop Uy urges gov’t, businesses to put environment before profit

Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy urged government officials and business stakeholders to put environmental protection and public safety ahead of profit as floods continue to affect the province.

Uy made the call in a Saturday, August 1, statement posted on his Facebook page, “Maymay sa Magbalantay,” following recent flooding that displaced residents and disrupted homes, livelihoods, and communities.

“Development must always respect creation and protect human life. Sustainable development is not an obstacle to growth; it is the only path to lasting progress,” Uy said.

READ: Cebu City flooding submerges roads, strands commuters, prompts rescues

The archbishop said economic development should not come at the expense of the environment, amid continuing concerns over flood mitigation projects undertaken by government agencies and private developers.

Better flood planning

Uy called on government leaders to focus on long-term measures that address the causes and effects of flooding instead of relying on temporary solutions.

He urged authorities to strictly enforce environmental laws, protect watersheds and forests, restore rivers, and improve drainage systems to help address worsening floods across Cebu.

Flood-control projects, Uy said, should be designed and carried out with competence, transparency, and integrity.

READ: WATCH: Flooding in several areas in Cebu on July 30

“Public funds intended to protect lives must never be compromised by corruption or poor planning,” the archbishop said.

A CDN Digital report citing government records said around half of Cebu’s 410 flood-control projects from 2022 to 2025, with a combined cost of P15.7 billion, were constructed along major rivers, creeks, and tributaries, including areas outside Metro Cebu.

Public criticism intensified after areas with some of the most expensive flood-control contracts experienced massive flooding during Typhoon Tino’s passage in 2025.

More recently, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) also identified two flood-control projects in Cebu’s 3rd District as “ghost projects” in an investigation.

NBI-7 Supervising Agent Gregorio Algoso Jr. said the investigation began in December 2025 after authorities received reports of alleged irregularities involving two flood-control projects in Barangay Singsing, Balamban.

The NBI has since completed its investigation and submitted its findings and supporting evidence to prosecutors for evaluation and possible criminal charges.

Call to businesses

Uy also appealed to businesses and property stakeholders to consider environmental responsibility alongside profitability when planning and carrying out investments.

“Let us avoid building in flood-prone areas without adequate safeguards, preserve natural waterways, provide sufficient green spaces and water-retention areas, and faithfully comply with environmental regulations,” he said.

READ: The Monterrazas de Cebu chronicles

He encouraged businesses to adopt environmentally responsible practices, cut plastic waste, support tree-growing and river rehabilitation efforts, and assist communities in preparing for future disasters through corporate social responsibility programs.

Public responsibility

Uy likewise called on Cebuanos to take part in reducing flood risks by disposing of waste properly, cutting plastic use, keeping canals and rivers clear of garbage, planting and caring for trees, and conserving water.

He also urged voters to carefully consider the integrity and competence of candidates when choosing government leaders.

“The recent floods remind us that everything is connected. When we care for creation, we protect human life. When we protect human life, we honor the Creator,” Uy said./with reports from Morexette Marie B. Erram and Lyle Andales

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