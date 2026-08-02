Uplift aid distribution in Cebu, Bohol targets mid-August completion

Nationwide payouts of the Uplift Program assistance officially began on July 20, 2026. | Photo courtesy of DSWD-7/FB

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) expects to complete the distribution of financial aid under the Uplift program in Cebu and Bohol by mid-August.

The agency began the rollout on July 20, 2026, with assistance intended for poor and near-poor families, low-wage earners, and other households affected by the continuing energy crisis.

The expanded Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (Uplift) program provides ₱2,000 in assistance, with qualified households set to receive the amount monthly for six months.

READ: Who qualifies for the ₱2,000 Uplift assistance?

Distribution underway

DSWD-7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said in a radio interview on Sunday, August 2, that the agency has completed 58 percent of the cash aid distribution for the region’s Walang Gutom Program beneficiaries.

About 13,000 of the 23,206 Walang Gutom beneficiaries have received the one-time aid, which was distributed manually when recipients claimed their monthly food packs.

READ: Not on the Uplift beneficiary list? Here’s how to verify your eligibility

Cebu accounts for 19,579 of the targeted Walang Gutom beneficiaries, while 3,627 are from Bohol.

The DSWD is also distributing a one-time ₱2,000 top-up to beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) through cash cards or digital wallets.

READ: 102K to receive cash aid via Uplift program in Central Visayas

Around 135,000 4Ps beneficiaries in Central Visayas have already received the assistance, according to DSWD-7.

Meanwhile, another 152,000 poor and near-poor households will receive the aid based on the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) 2024 Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) data.

As of August 2, Lucero said around 31 percent of the households under this category had received their assistance.

Qualified households will receive ₱2,000 monthly for six months, covering the period from July to December 2026.

The first payment will be distributed manually, with completion eyed on mid-August.

The succeeding five payments will be sent digitally through GCash or LandBank.

Not included in the list?

During a news forum on July 28, 2026, Lucero advised residents who believe they qualify but were not included in the Uplift list to first check whether their household is recorded in the CBMS.

PSA and local government unit personnel are also stationed at payout sites to help residents verify their CBMS records, she said.

Lucero added that residents who registered with the CBMS but were not included in the Uplift list may have failed to meet the criteria for classification as poor or near-poor households.

The DSWD advised residents with questions about their eligibility to coordinate with Community Engagement Coordinators and field staff for verification, payout schedules, documentary requirements, and distribution venues.

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