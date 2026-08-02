Toledo City: Teen rider dies after motorcycle slams into guardrail

CDN file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 15-year-old boy died, while his 19-year-old back rider was injured after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a metal guardrail along the national highway in Barangay Ibo, Toledo City, early Saturday, August 1.

According to the Toledo City Police Station, the victim was driving a Honda Click motorcycle without a license plate or a valid driver’s license.

The crash occurred at around 1:40 a.m. and was reported to authorities about five minutes later.

READ: Toledo crash: Rider dies in failed overtaking attempt in western Cebu

Based on the initial police investigation, the motorcycle was traveling from Poblacion, Toledo City, to Barangay Bato when the crash occurred.

Police said the 15-year-old driver allegedly lost control of the motorcycle while negotiating a curve along the national highway in Barangay Ibo.

READ: Motorcycle rider killed in pickup truck collision in Catipla, Cebu City

The motorcycle reportedly overshot the roadway and crashed into a metal guardrail.

The impact threw both the driver and his 19-year-old back rider onto the roadside.

Driver declared dead

Responding personnel from the Toledo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) rushed both victims to Toledo City General Hospital for treatment.

However, the attending physician declared the 15-year-old driver dead on arrival.

His 19-year-old female back rider, a resident of Sitio Latid, Barangay Bato, Toledo City, sustained serious injuries and remained under medical treatment as of this writing.

Police attributed the crash to driver error after the motorcycle allegedly went out of control while negotiating the curve.

As of Sunday, August 2, traffic investigators from the Toledo City Police Station were continuing their investigation into the incident.

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