Torregosa, Chepsiror rule inaugural Governor’s Zero Hunger Run 21K races

Artjoy Torregosa at the top of the podium during the awarding. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Philippine women’s marathon record holder Artjoy Torregosa and Kenyan distance runner Eric Chepsiror emerged as the champions of the women’s and men’s 21-kilometer races, respectively, in the inaugural Governor’s Zero Hunger Run on Sunday, August 2, at the Cebu Provincial Capitol grounds.

Torregosa, a Southeast Asian Games silver medalist and an Asian Games-bound athlete, topped the women’s division after clocking one hour, 32 minutes and 16 seconds. She finished well ahead of Kay Razel Cundangan, who placed second in 1:44:30, while Josephine Rodriguez completed the podium in 1:50:08.

Despite already securing the victory, Torregosa did not stop after crossing the finish line. Instead, she continued running to complete a 30-kilometer training session as part of her preparations for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, where she is set to represent the Philippines.

Kenyan men on top

Eric Chepsiror atop the podium during the awarding. CDN Digital photo

Chepsiror, meanwhile, dominated the men’s 21K race with a winning time of 1:12:59. Fellow Kenyan Daniel Boiwo settled for second place in 1:13:23, while Luka Lagat finished third in 1:14:27. Pomeroy John Veloso (1:29:20) and Temistocles Dela Concepcion (1:35:54) rounded out the top five.

The inaugural Governor’s Zero Hunger Run attracted around 3,500 participants across multiple race categories, with Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro joining the festivities. The event offered substantial cash prizes and raffle rewards while promoting health, fitness, and the provincial government’s Zero Hunger campaign.

READ: Governor’s Zero Hunger Run offers over P230K in prizes

In the 12K race, Mark Mahinay captured the men’s title in 38:30, while Lynnel Martus ruled the women’s division in 47:50.

Jacob Cagomoc won the men’s 6K race in 21:59, with Jasrain Mizzy Noval taking the women’s crown in 25:08.

Jean Emard Valmoria and Jane Pangalao emerged victorious in the men’s and women’s 3K races after posting times of 9:01 and 11:12, respectively.

In the 1K event, Nash Dayrit topped the boys’ division in 3:26, while Shaira Jane Aliganga won the girls’ category in 4:19.

READ: Gov’s Zero Hunger Run surpasses target entries ahead of Aug. 2 race

READ: Alex Eala stuns Naomi Osaka, clinches DC Open final berth

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