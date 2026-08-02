Philippines storms back, routs Laos to stay alive in Hyundai Cup

The Philippine Men’s National Football Team’s first 11. | Philippine Football Federation photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) breathed life into its 2026 Asean Championship-Hyundai Cup campaign after roaring back to defeat Laos, 4-1, on Saturday at the National Stadium in Vientiane.

Still reeling from a 4-1 loss to Myanmar in its tournament opener, the Filipinos overcame an early setback and exploded for four unanswered goals in the second half to secure their first win in Group B.

The emphatic win improved the Philippines to three points with an even goal difference and kept its semifinal hopes alive.

Laos drew first blood in the seventh minute after Damoth Thongkhamsavath pounced on a loose ball inside the box.

However, the match swung in the Philippines’ favor five minutes later when Phetdavanh Somsanith was sent off with a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Jarvey Gayoso.

Despite playing a man up, the Filipinos couldn’t find the equalizer before halftime as Kenji Nishioka had a goal disallowed following a VAR review.

Lucero lights up match

The Philippines finally broke through just two minutes into the second half when John Lucero scored his first senior international goal off a Scott Woods setup. The pressure continued as Laos defender Viengxay Sidavong accidentally turned Cole Mrowka’s attempt into his own net in the 52nd minute before Gayoso stretched the lead to 3-1 from the penalty spot eight minutes later after VAR confirmed a handball inside the area.

Team captain Daisuke Sato put icing on the cake in the 88th minute, heading home a perfectly delivered free kick from Nishioka to complete the come-from-behind victory.

The Filipinos will shift their focus to another stern test when they host defending champion Thailand on Tuesday, August 4, at the New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

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