Kerwin Espinosa poses as Batman on 10th year since father’s surrender

Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa posted photos of himself dressed as Batman on Sunday, August 2, with a warning to his town’s illegal drug addicts and pushers.

He didn’t mention the fact that the post coincided with the 10th anniversary since his father, then Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr., surrendered to the police to heed an order by then President Rodrigo Duterte.

All the younger Espinosa said in his Facebook caption was: “Batman is back, to arrest drug addicts and drug pushers within Municipality of Albuera 🖤💙🦇🫡 Watch out! 💪”

Kerwin Espinosa’s backstory

In DC Comics lore, Batman is the superhero alter-ego of the billionaire Bruce Wayne. As a child, he witnesses the murder of his parents, which compels him to spend his resources as a vigilante fighting corruption and crime in Gotham City.

READ ALSO: Kerwin Espinosa freed after court recalls arrest warrant

Espinosa provided no explanation in his Batman post. Before that, he hosted a 36-minute livestream from his kitchen. He talked about the distribution of rice to Albuera residents and asked them not to claim more than their share. But he spent much of the livestream cooking.

Six months ago, Espinosa surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation’s office in Cebu City to answer a murder charge.

Elected mayor in May 2025

Authorities released him after six days, on February 11, after the court recalled the warrant for his arrest. It said that the case was outside its jurisdiction.

The younger Espinosa won the mayorship of Albuera (population: 47,333 in 2024) in the May 2025 elections. His sister Mariel Espinosa-Marinay won the vice mayor’s seat.

Barely two months after his father’s surrender in 2016, Kerwin Espinosa was arrested in Abu Dhabi over allegations that he ran an illegal drug syndicate.

His father Rolando Sr. was killed while in detention the month after that.

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