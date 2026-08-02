Cebu bowling: John, Matt Zamora rule SUGBU Shootout; Jumapao wins July

John Zamora (left) and his son Matt (right). | SUGBU photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The father-and-son tandem of John and Matt Zamora stole the spotlight after ruling their divisions in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Shootout Tournament on Sunday, August 2, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

John emerged as the biggest winner of the day after completing a rare double, capturing both the Division A and Division B titles. Matt made it a memorable family affair by reigning supreme in Division C.

John topped Division A with 861 pinfalls in a four-game series, aided by a 10-pin handicap.

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He outscored former SUGBU president and founder Edgar Alqueza, who placed second with 773 pinfalls. Mel Fines finished with 773 pinfalls for third place, based on a tiebreak.

Cebu bowling’s elite players

John Zamora followed up with another dominant performance in Division B, rolling 901 pinfalls in a four-game series with a 20-pin handicap.

The veteran kegler edged elite senior bowler Vivian Padawan, who finished with 886 pinfalls, while Alqueza placed third with 827 pinfalls.

Matt completed the Zamoras’ golden day after winning the Division C crown with 864 pinfalls.

Rusty Mago placed second with 845 pinfalls, while Tessie Dante finished third with 835 pinfalls.

Jomar Jumapao with SUGBU official Flor Hodgkinson. | SUGBU photo

Jomar Jumapao’s composure

Prior to the shootout, SUGBU also crowned its July Bowler of the Month. Former Philippine national team member Jomar Jumapao turned back the clock to claim the monthly honors.

A former champion of the 10th Asian Schools Bowling Championship and a multiple-time Philippine representative in international tournaments, Jumapao won the championship shootout without the benefit of a handicap.

He rolled 193 pinfalls to secure the title, comfortably ahead of Dante and Bebie Mauro, who both scored 154 pinfalls.

Dante claimed runner-up honors after registering the higher scratch score of 121, while Mauro settled for third with a scratch score of 101, boosted by her handicap.

Jumapao also topped the Division A qualifying round after rolling 1,085 pinfalls over five games.

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