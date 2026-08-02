Nic Cabañero shines in vain: Binan’s 13-game streak ends against Abra

Nic Cabañero of Biñan Tatak Gel in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL). | MPBL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano standout Nic Cabañero turned in another all-around performance, but it wasn’t enough to keep Biñan Tatak Gel’s winning streak alive.

The defending champion Abra Solid North Weavers escaped with a 63-53 victory in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2026 Season on Saturday, August 1, in their homecourt at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

The former University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tiger scoring machine finished with a double-double of 15 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists. But despite his efforts, Binan’s 13-game winning streak came to an end.

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Abra’s strong squad

The loss dropped Biñan to a 16-4 record, although it remained third in the South Division behind Batangas (15-3) and Quezon Province (14-2).

Locked in a defensive battle, Biñan threatened after Renzo Subido buried a three-pointer to trim the deficit to 51-49 late in the fourth quarter.

However, reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) Dave Ildefonso answered with a timely triple. DJ Fenner took over, scoring seven crucial points in the final five minutes to put the game beyond Biñan’s reach.

Maharlika League’s stars

Fenner’s late-game burst gave Abra a comfortable 60-51 cushion. The Weavers improved to 18-1 and stretched their winning streak to 16 games to stay on top of the North Division standings.

Ildefonso led Abra with 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks to earn his third straight Best Player of the Game citation.

Fenner added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Jake Figueroa chipped in 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Raven Gonzales also made his presence felt with five points, nine rebounds, and three blocks, including two key rejections on Marc Pingris during Biñan’s final rally.

Nic Cabañero’s support

Aside from Cabañero, only fellow Cebuano Kenny Rocacurva and the veteran Michael Mabulac provided steady support for Biñan.

Rocacurva finished with eight points, nine rebounds, and two steals, while Mabulac added eight points and three rebounds.

Meanwhile, Ilagan Isabela defeated Negros, 101-89, while Meycauayan Marilao downed Parañaque, 91-80, in the day’s other MPBL games.

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