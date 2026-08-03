Ironman 70.3 on August 9: Which Cebu roads will be closed?

Photo courtesy of Lapu-Lapu Information Office/FB

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Motorists passing through Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova town on August 9, 2026 should expect road closures and rerouting as the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu takes over several race routes.

The City Traffic Management System (CTMS) said the restrictions will affect major roads in Lapu-Lapu City and the Municipality of Cordova, with closures beginning as early as 4 a.m. and some routes reopening only by 2 p.m.

The Lapu-Lapu Information Office released the traffic advisory on Sunday, August 2, and urged motorists and airline passengers to plan their trips ahead of time to avoid delays.

READ: IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu race course unveiled

Motorists are advised to take available alternative routes during the event, while participants should arrive at the venue early to allow enough time for travel and race preparations.

Which roads will be closed?

The closure will cover the stretch from Mactan Junction to Mangal Point in Punta Engaño, as well as the route from Mactan Junction toward Marigondon, Panas, and the Cordova-Lapu-Lapu City boundary.

READ: IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu preparations shift into high gear

Traffic will also be restricted from Mactan Newtown Boulevard to the Mactan Junction traffic light, continuing toward Marigondon, Suba, Panas, and the Lapu-Lapu City boundary.

In Cordova, roads along the bike leg will be closed from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m., while the Mactan Newtown-Punta Engaño route will be restricted from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the run leg.

READ: IRONMAN Davao 70.3: 800 triathletes expected to compete

Roads that intersect or cross the designated race routes will likewise be affected while the triathlon is underway.

Where can commuters catch PUVs?

Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs) traveling toward Mactan and Punta Engaño will temporarily pick up and drop off passengers in front of or beside the Big Foot Building.

PUVs bound for Marigondon and Basak will use temporary loading and unloading areas beside Marigondon Elementary School and Marigondon National High School.

Meanwhile, PUVs traveling toward Cordova and Babag will temporarily load and unload passengers at Takan, or the Old Market.

The CTMS said traffic personnel will be deployed throughout the event to manage vehicle flow and protect triathlon participants and motorists.

“The City Traffic Management System asks for the public’s patience and cooperation as traffic personnel will be deployed to manage the flow of vehicles and ensure the safety of participants and motorists throughout the event,” read part of the advisory.

The Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu features three consecutive events: a 1.9-kilometer swim, a 90-kilometer bike ride, and a 21.1-kilometer run.

The combined distance of 70.3 miles gives the endurance race its name.

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